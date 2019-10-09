Another growing tech firm is planting its flag in the Financial District.
E-mail marketing company Klaviyo said Wednesday that it will move into nearly 160,000 square feet at 125 Summer Street, a 22-story office building near South Station. The deal will give it roughly one-third of the building, which is owned by Oxford Properties, with room to grow that the company doesn’t have in its current location at 225 Franklin Street.
“We could not be more excited to expand our global headquarters right here in the heart of Boston at 125 Summer,” said Steve Wietrecki, Klaviyo’s chief revenue officer. “This is our city, it’s our home and Klaviyo is committed to building the next pillar technology company right here in the center of everything.”
The seven-year-old firm, which develops analytics and e-mail marketing software, raised $150 million in April, and recently said it plans to grow from 275 employees to 350 by the end of 2019. It’s one of several tech companies that are moving to — or expanding in — downtown’s traditional Financial District, filling buildings that have long housed banks and insurance companies. Other tenants at 125 Summer, where Oxford recently revamped the lobby and ground floor retail, include Analog Devices and Haemonetics.
“Klaviyo selected 125 Summer Street as a one-of-a-kind location to solidify their success and rapid growth,” said Matthew Polhemus, Oxford’s director of leasing in Boston. “We are happy they chose to grow their footprint with us.”
