Traders were encouraged after President Trump said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is leading Beijing’s negotiating team, at the White House on Friday. He also said China wants to make a deal.

Technology companies and banks led the rally as investors turned hopeful the 13th round of talks will bring both sides closer to ending the costly conflict.

Stocks closed broadly higher for the second straight day Thursday as the United States and China kicked off a new round of negotiations in their long-running trade war.

‘‘It’s really good that Trump is meeting him, because that increases the odds that some type of positive news may happen tomorrow,’’ said Brad Bernstein, senior portfolio manager at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 rose 18.73 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,938.13. The benchmark index had been up about 1 percent earlier in the day. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 150.66 points, or 0.6 percent, to 26,496.67. It had been up as much as 257 points.

The Nasdaq added 47.04 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,950.78. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 5.90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,485.36.

Major indexes in Europe closed broadly higher. Asian markets finished mixed.

Thursday’s rally extended the S&P 500’s gains from the day before, though the index remains on track for its fourth-straight weekly loss.

Markets have been jittery this week as investors assessed the potential for a breakthrough in the trade talks even as tensions escalated. Washington blacklisted a group of Chinese technology companies over alleged human rights violations earlier this week. Meanwhile, China has clashed with the NBA and US companies over free-speech issues.

The trade war has dragged on for 15 months, inflicting economic damage on both countries and raising fears of a global recession.

Thursday’s gains helped the S&P 500 cut its losses after a volatile week of trading. The index is now down 0.5 percent for the week. On Wednesday, it had been on track for 1.1 percent weekly loss.

Despite also recovering some lost ground, the Dow and Nasdaq are still on track to finish the week in the red.

Technology stocks helped lift the market Thursday. The sector is particularly sensitive to any news coming out of trade negotiations because many of the companies rely on China for sales growth and supply chains. Apple gained 1.3 percent. Chip makers also rose. Intel added 1.2 percent, and Nvidia picked up 1.3 percent.

Several big banks notched solid gains, including Bank of America, which climbed 2 percent. Banks benefit from rising bond yields, which allow banks to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.67 percent from 1.58 percent late Wednesday, a big move.

Energy companies got a boost from a 1.8 percent increase in crude oil prices. Chevron rose 1.3 percent.

Safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities lagged the market.

Bed Bath & Beyond surged 21.6 percent after the struggling home goods chain named Target’s former chief merchandising officer to be its new CEO and president. Mark Tritton, a 30-year-retail industry veteran, will assume the top role Nov. 4 and succeed interim CEO Mary A. Winston.

Delta Air Lines fell 1.5 percent after giving investors a weak profit forecast for the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter is among the busiest for US airlines because of holiday travelers. The dim outlook didn’t weigh on other major airlines. JetBlue airways added 0.9 percent, and United Airlines rose 1 percent.

Benchmark crude oil rose 96 cents to settle at $53.55 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained 78 cents to $59.10.