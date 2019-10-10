WORKSHOP
Be more social
Learn how to navigate the social media landscape and promote your business at this workshop from General Assembly. Participants will evaluate which tools and platforms are best for them. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston, $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
MARKET
Support black business
Peruse products from local African-American-owned businesses at this market hosted by Boston Young Black Professionals. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Sunday
JOBS
Count yourself in
Learn how to get a job with the US Census at this information session from community space Make-It Springfield. A recruiter will answer questions. Attendees will need to bring an ID and a device for accessing the Internet, such as a smartphone or laptop. Resumes are encouraged but not required. Sunday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.
