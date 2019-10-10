Learn how to navigate the social media landscape and promote your business at this workshop from General Assembly. Participants will evaluate which tools and platforms are best for them. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston, $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com .

MARKET

Support black business

Peruse products from local African-American-owned businesses at this market hosted by Boston Young Black Professionals. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

JOBS

Count yourself in

Learn how to get a job with the US Census at this information session from community space Make-It Springfield. A recruiter will answer questions. Attendees will need to bring an ID and a device for accessing the Internet, such as a smartphone or laptop. Resumes are encouraged but not required. Sunday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

