A fixture of Fox News, Smith joined the network as a correspondent at its start in 1996 and became one of its most visible journalists. He is leaving in the middle of his current contract, a rarity in the cutthroat television business, and he told viewers on Friday that, under his exit agreement, “I won’t be reporting elsewhere at least in the near future.”

“Recently, I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News,” Smith told viewers at the close of his regular broadcast. “After requesting that I stay, they obliged.”

Shepard Smith, the chief news anchor of Fox News whose reporting often drew the ire of President Trump, said on Friday that he was leaving the cable news network after 23 years, an abrupt move that left some of his co-workers openly stunned.

Since Trump took office, Smith has stood out at Fox News for his tough coverage of the White House ,a stark contrast from the Trump cheerleading often displayed by the network’s prime-time and morning-show commentators.

Smith’s reporting has sometimes frustrated Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly taunted the anchor on Twitter, referring to him as Fox’s “lowest rated anchor.” On Thursday, Trump cited Smith by name, along with the former Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, arguing that Fox News was “much different than it used to be in the good old days.”

Smith was so prominent a target in the president’s harangues that speculation emerged that the anchor’s departure was related to a meeting this week between Rupert Murdoch, the mogul who controls Fox News, and Trump’s attorney general, William Barr.

A spokesman for Smith, Chris Giglio, said there was no connection between that meeting and Smith’s exit from Fox News. “This was Shep’s decision and his alone,” Giglio wrote in an e-mail.

Smith’s coverage of the White House had generated tension between the anchor and some of his colleagues in the network’s opinion division, which produces the right-wing programming that dominates Fox News prime-time and morning shows.

The tensions burst into open view last month as the impeachment inquiry was getting started. Smith denounced a guest on Tucker Carlson’s program for making “repugnant” comments about a Fox News legal analyst, Andrew Napolitano. Carlson fired back at Smith with a not-so-subtle suggestion of bias, saying, “Unlike maybe some dayside hosts, I’m not very partisan.”

In March, the president lobbed another insult at Smith, saying that, along with a pair of Fox News weekend anchors, he should be working at CNN, a network he has often accused of having a liberal bias.

Several of Smith’s Fox News colleagues appeared shocked by Smith’s decision to depart. “I’m a little stunned and a little heartbroken,” the anchor Neil Cavuto, who follows Smith on weekdays, told viewers moments after Smith had concluded his 3 p.m. broadcast. It appeared that Mr. Cavuto had no advance warning of Smith’s decision.

John Roberts, Fox News’s chief White House correspondent, called the move “completely shocking” and compared learning of the news to being “hit by a subway train.”

Smith has, at times, pointed out Trump’s false statements in the opening remarks of his program. In September, he criticized the president’s warning that Alabama was in danger from Hurricane Dorian.

“Some things in Trump-landia are inexplicable,” Smith said. “This week’s edition, the president’s ongoing claim that Alabama was at risk from Hurricane Dorian. It wasn’t. Maybe he got some bad info from somebody, maybe he made a mistake, maybe he was confused — we don’t know. But he was wrong. And since, for days and days, he’s been insisting, with fake visual aids in hand, that he was right.”