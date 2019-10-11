President Trump said Friday that the United States and China have reached a limited trade deal, marking the first tangible achievement in the 18-month trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Speaking in the Oval Office during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the president said negotiators had reached a “substantial phase one’’ agreement, though details remained to be written down. As part of the partial agreement, the White House agreed not to proceed with plans to increase tariffs next week on $250 billion in Chinese goods from 30 percent from 25 percent.

The partial accord, involving major Chinese purchases of US farm products and US tariff concessions, is intended to pave the way for a more complete bargain between Washington and Beijing. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet to finalize such an agreement in Chile at an Asian-Pacific leaders summit in mid-November.