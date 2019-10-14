NBC News pushed back against investigative journalist Ronan Farrow on Monday, denying his allegations that the network tried to conceal complaints about former “Today” host Matt Lauer and obstruct Farrow’s reporting into film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“We have no secrets and nothing to hide,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim wrote in an extensive memo, which was sent to employees of NBC News and MSNBC in response to reporting in Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill.”

Oppenheim, who is portrayed in the book as failing to understand the newsworthiness of Farrow’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations involving Weinstein, described the reporting in it as a “smear” and a “conspiracy theory.”