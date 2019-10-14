NBC News pushed back against investigative journalist Ronan Farrow on Monday, denying his allegations that the network tried to conceal complaints about former “Today” host Matt Lauer and obstruct Farrow’s reporting into film mogul Harvey Weinstein.
“We have no secrets and nothing to hide,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim wrote in an extensive memo, which was sent to employees of NBC News and MSNBC in response to reporting in Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill.”
Oppenheim, who is portrayed in the book as failing to understand the newsworthiness of Farrow’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations involving Weinstein, described the reporting in it as a “smear” and a “conspiracy theory.”
Farrow has also blamed the NBC News chairman Andrew Lack for impeding his reporting on Weinstein. Farrow left the network in 2017 and later won a Pulitzer Prize for his work on the story, which was published in The New Yorker.
Farrow’s book, which is expected to be released Tuesday, contains new details about the circumstances of Lauer’s firing in November 2017, which followed a complaint of sexual misconduct against him. Farrow spoke to a woman, Brooke Nevils, who said that Lauer anally raped her in 2014, which Lauer has denied and characterized as a consensual encounter.
Appearing on “CBS This Morning” Monday, Farrow said his book “is an extraordinarily, meticulously fact-checked work of investigative journalism” and that he is “very confident” in his reporting.