Thursday PANEL DISCUSSION Get creative

Figure out how to foster a creative culture at your ad agency, PR firm, or other business at this panel discussion from SheSaysBoston. There will be drinks and networking opportunities. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., MullenLowe, 40 Broad St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Getting the gig

Practice your ability to conduct informational interviews — a key part of any modern job search — at this workshop from the Harvard Ed Portal. The class will cover each step of the process, from asking someone for an interview to following up afterwards. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Harvard Ed Portal, 224 Western Ave., Allston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

FESTIVAL

Tour de Boston

Take a guided tour through the offices of some of Boston’s most prominent companies during this special event from NewCo Festivals. Participating offices include WGBH, Wayfair, Zipcar, and PTC. Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., various locations. Tickets are available at prices ranging from free to $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CONFERENCE

I, Robot

Hear from some of the leading voices in Boston’s robotics community at this “mini-conference” from entrepreneurial networking organization Venture Café. Panel discussions and presentations will focus on developments in the robotics industry. Thursday, 3 to 7:45 p.m., Venture Café Cambridge, 1 Broadway, fifth floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

