Wanyoo, a huge chain in Asia, says it serves 30 million customers annually. Its international business has recently touched down in London and New York. And for its first franchise in New England, the Chinese company chose Malden.

But the cozy armchairs lining the tables at the new Wanyoo store give it away. This is an Asian-style cyber cafe — an offshoot of the classic Internet cafe — built to serve the growing e-sports industry, in which spectators watch as players compete in popular video games.

MALDEN — The storefront on Pleasant Street is lined with enough personal computer terminals that you might mistake it for a software startup or even an insurance firm.

The city’s otherwise standard inner-suburban downtown has in recent years attracted a cluster of gaming attractions. For people interested in puzzles, escape rooms, role-playing games — and now competitive video games — Malden is becoming a destination.

“Whenever people think of games, they can just go to one place,” said Zhichao Chen, owner of the Wanyoo franchise, which will have 75 PC gaming stations, along with several gaming consoles and virtual reality rigs. It welcomed its first customers Oct. 11 and will have a grand opening Thursday.

The city has been trying to attract as many entertainment attractions as it can to downtown, branding the area as a “Gaming District” with the idea that indoor leisure activities will boost restaurants and other businesses that benefit from foot traffic.

Importantly, Mayor Gary Christenson said, the gaming businesses that have settled in Malden work best in the brick-and-mortar format.

“The most promising type of retail is ‘experiential retail,’ ” he said in an e-mail. “It brings hundreds of thousands of people to our downtown and it cannot be undersold on Amazon or by big-box stores.”

The focus on gaming comes as Malden’s downtown undergoes a larger transformation. Two years ago, the city knocked down its Government Center, which had long blocked off the commercial district on Pleasant Street from areas to the west — including the MBTA Orange Line station at Malden Center.

The 2015 arrival of Boda Borg, a massive “questing” center where players move from room to room solving life-size puzzles, was a major catalyst, according to Kevin Duffy, the city’s business development chief.

Since then, Malden has added 8D Room Escape and Board Games, which offers another kind of immersive puzzle experience. Just down the street is the Hobby Bunker, a downtown mainstay with a big selection of board games, card games, and other offerings for hobbyists. And soon, Bit Bar, an arcade-focused pub, will open its doors within walking distance.

Other businesses say the gaming offerings are bringing a significant amount of foot traffic, and they’re looking to cash in.

Spicy World, a Sichuan skewer pot place on Pleasant Street, added video game decals to its windows and Street Fighter consoles at the bar. Now, patrons can play classic video games on the restaurant’s televisions while they wait for their food.

Hugh O’Neill’s, the downtown restaurant and pub, is hosting a few private parties a week for people leaving Boda Borg — which has become a trendy destination for corporate retreats around Boston, and says it attracts about 200,000 people per year.

“People come in and they’re all hyped up afterwards, so it’s great, said Derrick Sandlin, general manager at Hugh O’Neill’s. “We get a lot of business. It can be these corporate groups, or we get a lot of local people, from college age all the way up.”

Duffy describes Boda Borg as a “factory for hungry, thirsty people.” Located in Malden’s former Sparks department store, which closed in 2014, the attraction brings a decidedly different feel to downtown.

Boda Borg offers a series of quests, in which visitors move from room to room solving puzzles. But unlike more common escape room games, the multi-room challenges are more opaque, leaving guests to explore until they figure out the ultimate goal. Touch the wrong item, and you have to leave the room and start over.

Boda Borg got its start in Sweden, where its locations are typically in rural areas and serve as a primary attraction. They usually serve food in-house, but in Malden, there’s just a small cafe with a few pre-made sandwiches and drinks. Owner Chad Ellis said that the location in the middle of an established downtown has made it easier to focus on the games.

Malden isn’t offering gaming companies any special incentives. Duffy said it’s getting easier to make a case for them to locate there as the center of gravity grows stronger. Ultimately, he said, he’d like to see video game development companies come in as well.

But Ellis said the city’s enthusiasm to attract and keep his business there has been a huge selling point for Malden. With 18 room-size puzzles — some of which traverse multiple floors — and plans to add eight more, the site could have been a permitting nightmare.

Ellis said Malden officials have been patiently helping him understand what he has to do to comply with municipal rules, giving him a level of attention that has helped him avoid countless headaches.

“It’s just a very user-friendly environment,” he said. “Nobody cuts any corners around here, but they tell us exactly where the corners are.”

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.