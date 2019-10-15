The board asked state regulators to revoke Wynn’s gaming license and fine him for failing to appear at an investigatory hearing.

In a complaint filed Monday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board accused the former chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts of violating state regulations and said he was ‘‘unsuitable to be associated with a gaming enterprise or the gaming industry as a whole.’’ The complaint alleged the public backlash stemming from the harassment allegations damaged public confidence and trust in one of the state’s most important sectors.

WASHINGTON — Nevada gaming regulators are moving to ban Steve Wynn, the casino mogul and father of the modern Las Vegas Strip who’s been accused of a sexually harassing several of his employees.

Advertisement

The loss of his gaming license would be the latest chapter in the magnate’s drawn-out fall from grace since The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2018 that Wynn had pressured female employees for sex and used his wealth and power to create a culture of complicity at his casinos.

Although he denied all accusations against him, the force behind iconic resorts such as the Mirage and Treasure Island resigned as Wynn Resorts’ CEO in February 2018 and later sold his stake in the company. He stepped down as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee and saw business deals collapse. His alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, revoked his honorary degree and stripped his name from a campus plaza and scholarship.

The move by Nevada regulators follows a $20 million fine the commission levied on Wynn’s former company in February to settle allegations that former executives failed to investigate claims of sexual misconduct against Wynn by female employees.

One involved a manicurist who said Wynn had raped her and gotten her pregnant. She was paid a $7.5 million settlement in 2007, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Advertisement

In its own seven-month investigation into Wynn’s conduct, the Nevada Gaming Control Board uncovered multiple instances of female employees who were subjected to unwanted sexual contact by Wynn, the board said in the complaint.

The investigation found that a former cocktail server alleged that Wynn pressured her into a nonconsensual sexual relationship from 2005 to 2006 that resulted in the woman and her parents receiving a $975,000 private settlement.

Gambling regulators in Massachusetts levied a $35 million fine on the company in April but allowed it to keep a casino license for its Everett, Mass., resort.

Gambling licenses are considered a revocable privilege that can be denied or revoked for those who aren’t found suitable. Suitability findings can hinge on a background check and any other action deemed ‘‘inimical to the public health, safety, morals, good order and general welfare’’ of Nevada residents or discrediting of the state and its gambling industry.

It’s unclear if Wynn had plans to return to the industry after stepping down from his company, Wynn Resorts, in 2018 and selling his company shares.

The son of a debt-laden bingo parlor operator, Wynn took over his father’s business shortly after graduating college and began investing in casinos. Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, Wynn helped create a new era of Las Vegas glitz through luxury casinos such as the Bellagio, reestablishing the city as a destination for the ultrawealthy.

Wynn cofounded Wynn Resorts — a key player in Nevada’s $67.6 billion gaming industry — in 2002 with his former wife. The company operates six properties in the United States and China and brought in more than $6.7 billion in revenue last year. Its shares were up more than 2.2 percent Tuesday, to nearly $115 a share.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.