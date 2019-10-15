Plans for the store were first announced in 2017 , the culmination of an agreement between MIT and Roche Bros. to finally bring a grocery store to Kendall Square — which does not have one — on the ground floor of an MIT-owned office building.

Roche Bros., the Wellesley-based grocery chain, said it plans to open a Brothers Marketplace store Nov. 12 at One Broadway in Kendall Square.

“The city of Cambridge is a vibrant center of innovation and we can’t wait to open our latest Brothers Marketplace store in the heart of it all,” said Rick Roche, co-owner and CEO of Roche Bros., in a statement Tuesday. “It means a lot to us to bring the first contemporary grocery store to the dynamic MIT Kendall Square community, and we look forward to serving area residents and businesses.”

A supermarket was the “most requested retail use” the university heard as it talked with residents and workers while planning a series of new buildings along Main Street and Broadway, said Steve Marsh, managing director of MIT’s real estate operations, in a previous interview with the Globe.

“The community’s desire for a grocery store was raised in every conversation that we had with stakeholders during our zoning process,” Marsh previously said.

The market will feature 12,000 square feet of retail space, as well as 8,000 square feet of prep space that will include a kitchen for making prepared foods, according to a statement from the company.

“Customers can indulge in scratch-baked pastries, locally roasted coffee from Armeno’s in Northborough, tea from The Tea Guys in Whatley, MA, and espresso drinks from the store’s bakery and coffee bar, which will feature indoor and outdoor seating,” the statement said.

The store will also feature a salad bar, warm grab-and-go meals and prepared foods, a hot pretzel station, a bulk foods wall of nuts and snacks, made-to-order sandwiches, and hand-rolled sushi — not to mention a live lobster tank.

The market is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to the neighborhood, company representatives said.

The store will have its front entrance at One Broadway — which is located on Broadway between Third Street and the Longfellow Bridge — with dedicated parking spots available in the building’s garage. The new market will be open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. through 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

It will open at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12, representatives said.

More renderings of the upcoming Brothers Marketplace in Kendall Square:

The 12,000-square-foot Brothers Marketplace store will open on Nov. 12 at One Broadway in Kendall Square.

The meat and seafood area.

The checkout area.

The floral and produce section.

A cafe in the supermarket.

A seating area near the cafe.

Tim Logan of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss