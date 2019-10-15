The Indiana-based company on Tuesday said it has hired Nick Stavropoulos to a newly created senior role: chief safety officer for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, which NiSource owns. Stavropoulos earned a reputation as one of the industry’s top safety experts, in large part through his leadership at Pacific Gas & Electric’s gas operations as it recovered from a fatal pipeline explosion in San Bruno, Calif., nine years ago.

NiSource Inc. chief executive Joe Hamrock has brought a familiar face to Massachusetts on board, as the utility company tries to regain the trust of communities, customers, and regulators following a second major gas leak in the Merrimack Valley.

Stavropoulos retired from his job as PG&E president in September 2018, coincidentally around the same time of the disastrous explosions and fires along Columbia Gas lines in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover. He will work as a contractor, not as a direct employee of NiSource. (Mark Kempic will remain president of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts.)

But Stavropoulos will report directly to Hamrock — a sign of the importance Hamrock is placing in the position.

Hamrock said the company had gone a long way toward restoring the public’s trust and confidence since last year’s fires and explosions, including the rebuilding of 45 miles of gas lines in the Merrimack Valley. But that effort was undermined when a gas leak tied to the restoration work forced hundreds of Lawrence residents from their homes late last month.

A week later, the state Department of Public Utilities halted non-emergency work on all Columbia Gas systems in the state, although the agency signaled it would approve minor work such as connecting new customers to gas lines.

Stavropoulos is best known in Massachusetts for his time leading the natural gas operations at KeySpan, and then at National Grid after the two companies merged, before he was recruited in 2011 to help PG&E respond to the San Bruno disaster.

In his new role, Stavropoulos will be a liaison for the company — and Hamrock in particular — to regulators at the state DPU and to municipal leaders. It’s familiar turf for the veteran executive.

“There’s a trust issue that’s developed here. That takes time to rebuild,” Stavropoulos said. “[But] I see Joe’s commitment to want to do the right thing. That was important to me.”

