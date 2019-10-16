Under the agreement, Blueprint and Ipsen will work together to develop and market a drug to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, or FOP.

The licensing deal marks the fourth collaboration between Blueprint — founded in 2008 — and another major drug maker in less than five years.

Blueprint Medicines will receive $25 million to collaborate with the French drug maker Ipsen on a potential medical treatment that the Cambridge biotech has developed for an ultra-rare genetic disease.

The disease, which has no treatment, is a genetic malfunction that slowly turns muscles, tendons, and ligaments into bone, meaning patients essentially grow a second skeleton. Many of those afflicted with it are bedridden by the age of 20. Only about 800 people worldwide have been diagnosed with the disorder, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, a nonprofit patient advocacy group.

Blueprint, which is working with Ipsen’s recently acquired subsidiary Clementia Pharmaceuticals, of Montreal, is eligible to receive up to $510 million more from Ipsen if the experimental drug meets goals for development, approval, and sales.



David Meek, CEO of Paris-based Ipsen, said Clementia had another drug in a late-stage clinical trial to treat FOP, which prompted Ipsen’s $1.3 billion acquisition of the firm in February. Ipsen hopes the Food and Drug Administration will approve that drug soon so that it can be launched next year.

The addition of Blueprint’s experimental medicine means that Ipsen has “two strong complementary drug candidates” for the rare disease, Meek said.

Jeff Albers, chief executive of Blueprint, said Ipsen was an ideal partner.

“We admire Ipsen’s track record of successful global clinical development in this complex, ultra-rare genetic disorder and believe this expertise, combined with Ipsen’s global infrastructure and commitment to transforming the treatment of FOP, will accelerate the development” of Blueprint’s experimental drug.

Since 2015, Blueprint has signed deals to collaborate with Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals, the Swiss pharma giant Roche, and the Chinese drug maker CStone Pharmaceuticals. The deals have paid Blueprint a total of $100 million upfront.

“We believe these collaborations reflect strong external validation of Blueprint Medicines’s scientific platform,” said Andrew Law, a spokesman for the company.

Jonathan Saltzman