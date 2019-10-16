The city began reviewing its holdings over the last day as news stories spread about Fisher’s remarks at an investment conference in California. According to one account posted online by a CEO in attendance, Fisher spoke about picking up women, genitalia, and disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Fisher has since apologized for the comments.

The Boston pension board voted 5-0 at a regularly-scheduled meeting to drop the Washington state firm, joining a growing number of government pension funds that have cut ties with the company.

The City of Boston on Wednesday terminated its relationship with billionaire money manager Ken Fisher, pulling about $248 million in pension fund money from Fisher Investments following lewd comments he made publicly last week.

Before the vote, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who appoints some of the pension board’s members, endorsed the idea of pulling city money from Fisher.

“Boston will not invest in companies led by people who treat women like commodities,” Walsh said in a statement.

The city relies on outside investment firms to manage its $5 billion pension fund, and has been using Fisher Investments since 2006.

Emme Handy, chief financial officer for the City of Boston, said it has a fiduciary responsibility to pensioners, and while the CEO’s comments are “incredibly distasteful,” they also represented “poor judgment.”

“We are very clear. We don’t have a relationship with any manager who exercises such poor judgment,” said Hande. “This is an appropriate decision to make, and we are protecting investments and living our values with our investments, too, which is incredibly important to the mayor.”

Boston joins the state of Michigan retirement system and the City of Philadelphia pension fund in dropping Fisher Investments, according to media reports. Other public retirement programs are re-evaluating whether to do business with the company.

Fisher does not manage any money for the Massachusetts state pension, according to spokeswoman for the state treasurer’s office. The firm was on a list of preferred vendors for investment services, but it was notified in a letter sent Tuesday that it had been dropped from that list because “the comments represent a culture that is inconsistent with the position and beliefs of this Office.”

Fidelity Investments, as first reported by Reuters, also is reviewing its relationship with Fisher Investments. A spokesman for Boston-based Fidelity told the Globe that Fisher manages about $500 million for the Boston financial services giant.

“We’re very concerned about the highly inappropriate comments he made,” said Fidelity’s Vin Loporchio. “We feel the views he expressed don’t align in any way with our company’s values.”

Shirley Leung can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @leung.