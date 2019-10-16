The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.57 percent from 3.65 percent the week before.

SOCIAL MIXER

Celebrate the weekend

Mark the end of another work week at this event from the Greater Boston Association of Black Social Workers. Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Doña Habana Restaurant, 811 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. Free and free parking. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Connect over caffeine

Join other Boston-area businesswomen for coffee at this monthly morning meetup from Ladies Get Paid and General Assembly. Friday, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SYMPOSIUM

Food for thought

Ponder how technology can affect food production at the Tufts Food Systems Symposium 2019 from the Environmental Studies Program at Tufts University. This year’s conference will focus on the question, “How do technological innovation and food justice activism engage or fail to engage with one another?” Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Breed Memorial Hall, 51 Winthrop St., Medford. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Fail better

Hear from people who learned to embrace their personal failures to achieve greater things at this seminar from organizer FAIL! Inspiring Resilience. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 77 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. bostonglobe.com.

