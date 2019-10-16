J&J’s overture came on the heels of a proposal by distributors McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Corp. to pay $18 billion to wipe out all opioid suits against those companies, according to people familiar with the proposal. The Wall Street Journal first reported the distributors’ offer Tuesday. The money would be paid out in annual $1 billion increments, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private.

Johnson & Johnson has offered to pay $4 billion to settle all claims accusing the company of helping fuel the US opioid epidemic, as part of a potentially larger deal involving drugmakers and distributors that could top $20 billion.

J&J and the distributors — which deliver the majority of prescription medications to US pharmacies — made the proposal in talks with a group of state attorneys general, the people said. The proposals came on the eve of the first federal trial in Cleveland over responsibility for the public-health crisis tied to opioids.

Shares of J&J gained 2.2 percent at 10:38 a.m. in New York on Wednesday, while McKesson shares rose 7.4 percent, Cardinal rose 5.7 percent and AmerisourceBergen gained 6.4 percent.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., another drug manufacturer targeted in the nationwide litigation, offered to give away more than $15 billion in generic drugs, including those that help fight opioid overdoses, to resolve all of its cases, said the people. That agreement would run over 10 years, the people said.

Israel-based Teva’s shares rose 6.3percent in New York on news of the settlement proposal. Teva’s bonds were among the top performers in the US high-yield market on Wednesday, according to Trace bond trading data. The company’s 6 percent unsecured bonds rose more than 1.5 cents on the dollar to around 91.5.

Other opioid manufacturers implicated in the federal trial, including Mallinckrodt and Endo, also rose in the wake of the news.

If all the proposals are accepted, the Cleveland trial likely will be put off given that the three distributors and Teva are the main defendants, the people said. In the trial, two counties are seeking reimbursement for the hundreds of millions in tax dollars spent on the fallout from opioid addictions and overdoses.