Development firm Hines this week will ask the Boston Planning & Development Agency to approve two commercial investors in the pricey project, which would put condominiums and offices above the city’s busiest transit hub.

More than a decade after it was first proposed, construction of a 51-story tower atop South Station could soon start, now that its builders have lined up deep-pocketed new investors.

Dutch pension fund manager APG Asset Management and New York-based private equity firm Dune Real Estate Partners are in advanced talks to finance the tower, which will take four years to build and would be one of the most complex and expensive projects in Boston’s ongoing development boom.

The BPDA on Thursday will vote to give Hines until April to start work, though the developer says it aims to begin site preparation before the end of this year.

“This is another step forward for this project,” Hines senior managing director David Perry said in a statement. “We are excited to be at the point of completing the financing for the project.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will also need to approve the new investors; a spokeswoman said Tuesday it is “reviewing their financial package.”

The 1.1-million-square-foot tower — the first phase of a three-part project to remake South Station — was initially approved in 2007 but has been delayed because of a series of economic and engineering challenges. Three years ago, Hines inked a deal with Chinese developer Gemdale Properties to finance construction, but amid continued delays, Gemdale moved on to other projects.

Now APG and Dune appear set to fund the tower. Financial terms were not disclosed, and Hines would not share an estimated cost, but the comparably sized One Congress office tower that broke ground in June is expected to cost around $900 million, without the complications of building over a train station.

The 655-foot-tall tower would include 175 condos on its upper floors and 768,000 square feet of office space on its lower and middle floors. It would sit on Atlantic Avenue between the main entrance to South Station’s train terminal and an expanded bus terminal, rising from a deck above the tracks.

Perry has said that because he expects it will take four years to build, Hines probably won’t lease office space prior to construction, as large office projects in Boston typically do. That makes the tower a relatively risky proposition, should the economy turn and demand for high-end office space downtown dry up. Apparently, that’s a risk that APG and Dune — which recently raised a $1.25 billion investment fund — are willing to take.

