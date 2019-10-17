The price of common medical tests and procedures can vary widely from one facility to the next. Healey said it’s essential that these prices are transparent — but transparency is not enough.

The analysis injects fresh skepticism into the popular theory that giving consumers more information about the cost of medical services will compel them to choose lower-cost health care providers.

Years after Massachusetts health insurers launched websites to help consumers make sense of medical costs, the tools are seldom used and are failing to contain health spending as hoped, according to a new report from Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

“Online pricing tools can empower consumers to make informed decisions, but our report shows that they simply aren’t playing a significant role in controlling health care costs,” Healey said in a statement to the Globe.

“We need to be honest about the limitations of these tools and take this opportunity to develop better mechanisms to reduce health care spending while maintaining high quality.”

Under a 2012 law, health insurers that operate in Massachusetts are required to give consumers price estimates for medical services.

But only about 2 percent to 7 percent of consumers use these Web tools, according to the attorney general’s report. The websites also fail to reflect insurance plans that compensate health care providers based in part on the quality of care they provide.

The idea of comparison-shopping for health care has gained traction as a strategy for slashing costs, with many insurers and employers even offering cash rewards to consumers who select less expensive medical facilities. But studies suggest these programs have only a modest effect on overall costs.

Even as insurers and employers urge consumers to shop around for care, doctors and hospitals want to keep patients in their networks and stop them from going to competing providers.

Many patients are uninterested in shopping around for care; they prefer to stick with their doctor’s recommendation about where to get their tests and procedures.

Health care spending in Massachusetts is concentrated at expensive urban teaching hospitals. The attorney general’s report found that spending at higher-cost hospitals has continued to increase, while it is dropping at lower-priced hospitals.

