The BPDA board blessed plans for a 310-foot building atop the Motor Mart Garage on Stuart Street, next to the Park Plaza Hotel. Prominent Seaport developer Boston Global Investors and Los Angeles-based CIM Group would retain much of the the 1,037-space Art Deco building — once the world’s largest garage — but remove about one-third of the spaces to erect a glass tower that would rise 20 stories above it, with 231 condos.

One of Boston’s most stylish parking garages could soon get a glassy new look after the Boston Planning & Development Agency Thursday approved plans to build a condo tower above it.

They also plan to redo the ground floor, perhaps to include a grocery store, and commit $571,000 for ongoing maintenance of Statler Park next door.

The project, estimated to cost more than a half-billion dollars, is one of a growing number of developments in Boston that are popping new glassy tops onto older buildings. Related Beal recently used that approach to put a seven-story “jewel box” addition atop the old headquarters of Fidelity Investments at 40 Water Street downtown, while developers are getting ready to break ground on a 51-story tower that would rise from South Station.

The Motor Mart is also one of several large garages in central Boston that are being repurposed as the base for new towers, while retaining at least some of their parking.

