Saturday CAREER FAIR Conservation occupations

Explore working in one of the many disciplines in the conservation field at this fair from the Harvard College Conservation Society. This event is open to students from all Boston-area colleges. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Harvard Northwest Science Building, 52 Oxford St., Cambridge. Free for students, $10 for non-students. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Analyze this

Learn how to use analytics to benefit your business at this workshop from General Assembly. Attendees will learn about the value of data in everyday decision making, get introduced to tools for data analysis, and formulate research questions that can be informed with data. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

EXPO

Go green

Show off your sustainable company, non-profit, or community group at this environment-friendly expo from Green Newton. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4:30, Newton Centre Green, 1221 Centre St., Newton. Contact the organizer for registration fees or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Support breast cancer research at brunch

Join other Boston-area women for brunch benefiting breast cancer research from Business Women Brunch. There will be vendors, guest speakers, and live music. A portion of ticket proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Organization. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., Tuscan Kitchen Seaport, 64 Seaport Blvd., Boston. $30 for one ticket, $50 for two. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

