“Even athletes who are immediately identifiable to people across New England can be misidentified by facial recognition technology that is in use in Massachusetts right now,” said Kade Crockford, director of the Technology for Liberty Program at the ACLU of Massachusetts.

Facial recognition software from online retail titan Amazon.com mistakenly identified Harmon and 26 other prominent New England athletes as possible outlaws, according to the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

But Amazon is fighting back, accusing the ACLU of “knowingly misusing and misrepresenting Amazon Rekognition to make headlines.”

Advertisement

The ACLU released the report the day before a hearing at the Massachusetts State House on legislation that would impose a statewide moratorium on the use of facial recognition software by government agencies.

“We are not asking the legislature to ban this technology,” said Crockford “We are asking the legislature to press pause.”

The ACLU test is similar to one it conducted last year, which found that Amazon software identified 26 California state legislators as criminal suspects after comparing photos of 125 lawmakers with a database of 25,000 photos of people who’d been arrested.

This time, the testers compared photos of 188 New England athletes from the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots with a database of 20,000 suspects. The software delivered 27 hits. Two Boston Celtics made the list—Tacko Fall and Gordon Hayward. Rekognition also singled out six Red Sox, including Chris Sale and Hector Velazquez; five Bruins, including Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand; and 14 Patriots, including Stephen Gostkowski, James White, Phillip Dorsett and Duron Harmon.

In a statement provided by the ACLU, Harmon said, “If it misidentified me, my teammates, and other professional athletes in an experiment, imagine the real-life impact of false matches. This technology should not be used by the government without protections.”

Advertisement

But Amazon complained that the ACLU ran the test improperly. The software can be adjusted to make it more or less precise in identifying faces. The ACLU tests were both conducted with the software set to identify faces with a “confidence threshold” of 80 percent However, Rekogniton can be set to identify faces with a confidence of 99 percent.

“When used with the recommended 99 percent confidence threshold and as one part of a human driven decision, facial recognition technology can be used for a long list of beneficial purposes, from assisting in the identification of criminals to helping find missing children to inhibiting human trafficking,” said an emailed statement from Amazon. The statement also noted that Amazon favors the enactment of a federal law to regulate government use of facial recognition software.

Crockford acknowledged that the ACLU used the 80 percent setting. But she said that this is the software’s default setting and there’s no guarantee that a police agency would use the stricter setting, because there’s no law that requires this.

Crockford said that there may be legitimate uses for facial recognition systems, but that a moratorium will give lawmakers time to figure out the best way to regulate such systems.

But some critics want to go much farther. Woodrow Hartzog, professor of law and computer science at Northeastern University, favors an outright ban on government use

Advertisement

“I can’t foresee any scenario where the benefits even come close to outweighing its significant risks and inevitable, unacceptable abuses,” said Hartzog in an email.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.