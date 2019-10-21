Tuesday SOCIAL MIXER After work drinks

Mingle with other professionals in a low-pressure environment at this mixer from Network After Work. There will be a cash bar. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Back Bay Social, 867 Boylston St., Boston. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Tell your story

Learn how to use storytelling techniques in your professional life at this workshop from General Assembly. Topics include tips for public speaking and how to craft a narrative. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St.,13th floor, Boston. $45. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday

COMPETITION

Finding your

Watch entrepreneurs pitch their startup to investors onstage at this competition from Founders Live. The audience will have a Q&A session with the entrepreneurs and vote for their favorite. Wednesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., CIC - Downtown, 20th floor, 50 Milk St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Keep calm

Learn how to keep your cool during job interviews at this talk from Prospanica. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in mock interviews. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Questrom School of Business, 595 Commonwealth Ave., fourth floor, Boston. Free for Boston University students, $10 for general public. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.