Judge Dan A. Polster of the Northern District of Ohio announced from the bench Monday morning that the deal was struck around 1 a.m.

The deal, which is a combination of cash payouts and donations of addiction treatments, could become a model for a nationwide settlement of thousands of similar cases in state and federal courts.

CLEVELAND — The three major drug distributors and an opioid manufacturer have reached a $260 million settlement with two Ohio counties to avoid the landmark first federal opioid trial that was set to begin here Monday.

In the settlement, the drug distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, which distribute about 90 percent of all the medicines to pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics in the United States — agreed to pay $215 million to the two Ohio counties that brought the lawsuit. Teva, the Israel-based manufacturer of generic drugs, agreed to pay $20 million in cash over three years and donate $25 million worth of addiction treatment drugs such as a generic Suboxone, which blunts cravings for opioids.

“We hope it provides a benchmark for a national resolution for other communities to have the resources to do what is necessary to abate the epidemic,” said Peter H. Weinberger, a Cleveland lawyer who represents some Ohio counties.

Even as the two-county settlement was being announced, the drug distributors and other corporate defendants in the trial were pursuing a global deal, worth $48 billion in cash and donated addiction treatments, to resolve all opioid lawsuits against them. Those talks, with lawyers for cities and counties and state attorneys general, had reached an impasse Friday, but people familiar with the negotiations said that they had restarted.

In announcing the settlement of the trial from the bench, Polster appeared to nudge the parties to keep working on a global settlement. “I did not encourage the settlement of this trial only,” he said, adding that he hoped that “we don’t lose the momentum that was created.”

The lawsuits from the two Ohio counties are among more than 2,300 cases that Polster is overseeing. Monday’s settlement is the latest in a flurry of deals reached by drug companies to avoid that landmark federal trial, which was to serve as a test case for legal arguments and evidence in a years-long attempt to hold the pharmaceutical industry accountable for an epidemic of addiction to opioid painkillers that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Other companies that already reached a settlement to avoid the opening trial include Johnson & Johnson; Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, one of the biggest manufacturers of generic opioids; and Purdue Pharma, which has been widely blamed for igniting the opioids crisis with misleading marketing of its drug OxyContin.

The ultimate goal of all companies is to reach a global settlement to resolve the cases still on the runway in federal and state courts. Purdue reached a tentative settlement to do just that in September — a deal that involves a cash payment of up to $4.5 billion from its owners, members of the Sackler family, and a restructuring of the company into a public entity that would donate all profits to cities, counties, and states to compensate for costs associated with the epidemic. But that deal is mired in a long bankruptcy court process.

With today’s agreements, the combined total so far for the two Ohio counties alone — Cuyahoga, which includes Cleveland, and Summit, which includes Akron — comes to roughly $320 million. Cuyahoga will receive 62 percent of the money, and Summit will receive 38 percent. Recently, executives from both counties announced plans to abate the local crisis, and the money has already begun to be distributed.

In a joint statement, the three distributors, which are among the richest companies in the United States, disputed the counties’ allegations that the companies had delivered highly suspicious quantities of opioids without reporting them to authorities.

The distributors added that they expect “settlement funds to be used in support of initiatives to combat the opioid epidemic, including treatment, rehabilitation, mental health, and other important efforts.”

Ilene Shapiro, the Summit County executive, said in a statement: “These settlement agreements give us the ability to help people now.”

Walgreens, the giant pharmacy chain, was also a defendant in this trial and is the only company that has not settled. It had been sued as a distributor that supplied opioids to its own pharmacies. Now Walgreens will face a separate trial that would focus on its role as a dispenser, Polster announced Monday morning.

“We never prescribed any opioid medication, and never sold opioid medications to pain clinics, internet pharmacies or the ‘pill mills’ that fueled the national opioid crisis,” Phil Caruso, a spokesman for Walgreens, said in a statement. “Our pharmacists have always been committed to serving patients in the communities where they live and work.”