Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new three-drug combination that could help 90 percent of patients with cystic fibrosis, a development that could extend treatment options to those with no approved therapy.

The approval — five months ahead of schedule — sent the shares of Vertex surging as much as 4.9 percent. Analysts expect the drug to have more than $3 billion in annual sales in 2023, according an average of six estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The new treatment, called Trikafta, combines two drugs that make up one of Vertex’s existing medicines, Symdeko, with a third one that will allow it to treat an additional set of patients. Vertex estimates that about 6,000 additional cystic fibrosis patients in the US may be eligible for treatment with the new drug.