Thursday WORKSHOP Speak your mind

Learn how to become a more confident communicator at this workshop from General Assembly. This class will cover how to use body language and how to generate small-talk. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $40. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

STARTUPS

Innovation pitches

Celebrate the end of the six-month InNOVAte 2019 Challenge and meet the participating startups at this event from Greentown Labs. There will opportunities to network and to hear pitches from the startups. Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Greentown Labs, 444 Somerville Ave., Somerville. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

NETWORKING

Meet other tech pros

Join with others working in the technology industry at this mixer from Weconnect Boston. There will be a cash bar. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, 200 Dartmouth St., Boston. $14. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Go digital

Learn about digital marketing at this “bootcamp” from Sleek Market. Attendees will learn how to use social media and how to maintain professionalism in communications. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CIC — Cambridge Innovation Center, 245 Main St., second floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.