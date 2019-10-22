The major indexes wavered for much of the day between small gains and losses as investors weighed a mixed batch of earnings reports from McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, and other big companies.

That late-afternoon burst of selling erased modest gains for the market, which was coming off two weeks of gains.

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended Tuesday with stocks closing lower after a sell-off led by the technology sector strengthened toward the end of the day.

Biogen soared 26.1 percent after the Cambridge biotechnology giant handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. It also said it will ask regulators to approve a treatment for Alzheimer’s. The company’s gains gave a strong shot to the broader health care sector.

Advertisement

In the consumer sector, Procter & Gamble rose 2.6 percent on its solid quarterly report card.

Weak profits and sales pulled shares in McDonald’s lower. Travelers sank 8.3 percent after the insurance company reported earnings that fell far short of analysts’ forecasts. Meanwhile, traders bid up shares in Procter & Gamble after the consumer products maker raised its profit forecast for the year following surprisingly good third-quarter earnings.

‘‘We’re still waiting to see how earnings season shakes out,’’ said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management. ‘‘There have been some winners and some losers. There’s been a couple of misses.’’

The S&P 500 fell 10.73 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,995.99. The index spent most of the day at or above 3,000 and briefly climbed 0.3 percent before the late-afternoon slide.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 39.54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,788.10.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, bore the brunt of the selling, losing 58.69 points, or 0.7 percent, to 8,104.30.

Smaller-company stocks fared better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index added 0.73 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,550.87.

Advertisement

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is a benchmark for the interest rates banks charge for mortgages and other loans, fell to 1.77 percent from 1.79 percent late Monday.

Investors have been shifting their focus to corporate earnings reports as they wait for developments in the US-China trade negotiations.

Optimism over the latest round of talks, which for now have at least prevented the costly conflict from escalating further, helped put investors in a buying mood in recent weeks. The benchmark S&P 500 has notched weekly gains the past two weeks.

Analysts came into this latest earnings season expecting profits to decline overall for companies in the S&P 500. But with about 15 percent of companies in the index reporting so far, results have been surprisingly positive.

Earnings growth fell slightly in the first and second quarters, according to data from FactSet, which was better than Wall Street’s expectation at the start of those reporting seasons.

‘‘The market really moves on earnings,’’ Cavanaugh said. ‘‘If we see a negative year-over-year earnings growth quarter, it’s going to give the market a little bit of pause.’’

While some of the company earnings on Tuesday were surprisingly good, a few large companies gave investors disappointing results that tipped the market into the red.

Technology companies accounted for most of the selling. Microsoft dropped 1.5 percent. Payment processors Visa and Mastercard also fell, shedding 3.2 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

Advertisement

Communications services stocks also helped pull the market lower. Netflix led the slide, dropping 4.1 percent. Facebook lost 3.9 percent following news that a state-level antitrust investigation into the social networking giant now has the backing of a bipartisan group of 47 attorneys general.

McDonald’s slid 5 percent after reporting that its third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. It was one of the big decliners among companies that rely on consumer spending.

Benchmark crude oil rose 90 cents to settle at $54.21 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 74 cents to $59.70.