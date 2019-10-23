The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.69 percent from 3.57 percent the week before.

Friday

NETWORKING

Employment after service

Connect with other military veterans and find new job opportunities at this event from the Dolce Center for the Advancement of Veterans and Servicemembers. Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 271 Huntington Ave., second floor, Boston. Free with limited spots. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Passport to profitability

Listen to immigrant startup founders talk about how to make it in America with a visa at this talk from the MIT Innovation Initiative. Friday, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Building 10, room 250, 222 Memorial Drive, Cambridge. Free. No registration required. Learn more online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

MEETUP

Connect over coffee

Network with other women starting small businesses in the Boston area at this meetup from Female Millennial Entrepreneurs. Discuss business, make goals for next month, and make connections. Friday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Caffe Nero South Boston, 416 W. Broadway, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Getting into InDesign

Learn how to use Adobe InDesign, an industry-standard program for designing graphics, at this all-day “bootcamp” from General Assembly. This is an introductory course for beginning users. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

