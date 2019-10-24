Amazon profit plunges with its quicker delivery plan

Amazon’s push for faster delivery is hurting its profits. The online retailer said third-quarter profit fell 26 percent from a year ago, missing Wall Street expectations. Its stock sunk 6.5 percent in after-hours trading. Amazon is moving to cut its delivery time in half, to one day instead of two, for Prime members who pay $119 a year. The company said that it’s costing the company about $1.5 billion to make the switch, nearly double what it expected. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook defends letting politicians lie in political ads

Facebook is defending its policy of not fact checking political ads or politicians’ comments after CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced withering criticism from Democratic legislators. In a statement to the Associated Press Thursday, Facebook says a private company shouldn’t censor politicians, even if they make misleading or bogus claims. It says that removing false ads or statements could leave politicians less accountable for their words. House Democrats, including Maxine Waters of California and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, criticized Zuckerberg for the policy at a hearing Wednesday. Ocasio-Cortez questioned whether the policy would allow politicians to plant ads making up false claims about their opponents. Zuckerberg said it ‘‘probably’’ would be allowed. Twitter and YouTube have also been criticized for not removing false political ads. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Bed Bath & Beyond stops selling pumpkins that some said resembled blackface

Bed Bath & Beyond has removed pumpkins painted black with white mouths following complaints they were offensive because they resembled blackface. News 12-Westchester reports the black pumpkins were placed on a porch outside a law firm in Nyack, N.Y., as part of a Halloween display. They were removed less than 48 hours later after some community members complained. Law firm partner Mary Marzolla says the pumpkins were never meant to offend anyone and the firm represents people ‘‘of all colors and faiths.’’ Bed Bath & Beyond apologized, saying any offense was unintentional and that it ‘‘immediately removed’’ the pumpkins from sale. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRADEMARKS

Owner of Rubik’s cube brand loses EU case

The owner of the Rubik’s Cube brand lost a bid to regain the European Union trademark rights to the iconic puzzle’s shape. The EU General Court in Luxembourg ruled on Thursday that the EU’s Intellectual Property Office was right to cancel trademark protection to Rubik’s Brand Ltd. for the multi-colored cube that’s kept small and big hands busy since the 1970s. ‘‘Given that the essential characteristics of that shape are necessary to obtain the technical result consisting of the rotating capability of that product, that shape could not be registered as an EU trademark,’’ the court said. In a legal battle in Europe that’s seen almost as many twists and turns as the famous cube, German toy maker Simba Toys GmbH has been fighting since 2006 against granting it EU trademark protection. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SNACKS

New Year to bring less junk food in vending machines

There are 5 million vending machines in the United States. They are stocked with Funyuns and Snickers, Cool Ranch Doritos, and individually wrapped Duchess honey buns. They are in correctional facilities, hospitals, schools, workplaces, apartment buildings, military installations, colleges, and universities. And starting Jan. 1, a third of their offerings will be ‘‘better for you.’’ National Automatic Merchandising Association, the trade group representing the $25 billion vending machine industry, announced Wednesday it has committed to substantially increasing the amount of healthy offerings in the nation’s vending machines. — WASHINGTON POST

AUTOMOTIVE

Subaru recalling more than 400,000 vehicles

Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the United States to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors. The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil after motors are shut off. That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse. Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed. The second covers 205,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019 and 2018 Crosstreks. The aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart. Debris can enter the engine and cause power loss. Dealers will replace valves if needed. If a valve has separated and parts can’t be found, engines will be replaced. Both recalls start Dec. 13. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

American and Southwest airlines make money despite Boeing Max 737 groundings

American Airlines is reporting higher third-quarter profit, but it is cutting the upper end of its estimate for full-year earnings as it struggles with the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max jets. The airline said Thursday that it expects the grounding of its Max jets to cut full-year pretax earnings by about $540 million. During the three months ended in September, the Max grounding cut pretax income by about $140 million. Even with the loss of its 24 Max planes and others it had expected to receive this year, American earned $425 million during the quarter, up 14 percent, with help from lower fuel prices. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines said Thursday that third-quarter profit rose 7 percent on record revenue despite taking a hit from the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft fleet. CEO Gary Kelly said Southwest is in discussions with Boeing about compensation for damages related to the grounded plane, which has forced the airline to cancel thousands of flights since March.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

New home sales dip in September

New home sales fell slightly in September with all regions of the country except the Midwest showing declines. The Commerce Department says sales of new homes fell 0.7 percent last month following a big 6.2 percent surge in sales in August. Homes were sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000, 15.5 percent higher than a year ago. The median price of a new home fell 7.9 percent last month to $299,400, down from an August price of $325,200. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates up for a second week

Mortgage rates rose for a second straight week, pushing borrowing costs for homebuyers to the highest level in almost three months. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 3.75 percent, up from 3.69 percent last week and matching the level in early August, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. The 15-year average climbed to 3.18 percent from 3.15 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TAXES

IRS underutilizing new audit selection system, watchdog says

The IRS isn’t effectively auditing corporations despite a change in how the agency conducts tax examinations that was supposed to make the process more efficient, according to the agency watchdog. The IRS is using the new audit selection system for only about 15 percent of audits of large businesses and international companies, according to a report Thursday from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. The remaining audits are coming from old processes that take more time and cost more for the IRS to conduct. The report illustrates how the IRS has struggled to ensure tax compliance in recent years. The number of revenue agents fell to 2,923 in 2018, from 5,224 in 2010, as budget cuts and hiring freezes have impeded the agency’s audit capability. — BLOOMBERG NEWS