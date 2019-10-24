In a colorfully worded 80-page lawsuit filed late Wednesday in Suffolk County, Fish — CEO of construction giant Suffolk — accuses Stephen Weiner of “brinksmanship” and “treachery and greed.” Their acrimonious split followed months of increasingly tense negotiations during which, Fish says, Weiner tried to renegotiate their deal before killing a project that had been in the works for about a decade.

Construction magnate John Fish is suing Weiner Ventures — a father-son team that built the Mandarin Oriental hotel — over Fish and Weiner’s joint venture to build a 484-foot-tall skyscraper at the corner of Boylston and Dalton streets, just weeks before the project was to break ground.

Two of the biggest names in Boston’s development industry are heading to court over scuttled plans for a condominium tower in the Back Bay.

As a result, Fish said, each side lost approximately $43 million they had spent planning the complex 27-story development — which would have been the first large “air rights” project above the Massachusetts Turnpike in 40 years. On top of the financial hit, Fish said, his reputation for “reliability and relentless determination” was damaged.

A spokeswoman for Weiner had no immediate comment.

The high-profile lawsuit involving two powerful developers is relatively rare in the city, but the dispute highlights the complications — and politics — involved in the massive projects that have propelled Boston’s historic building boom. The document details months of talks that Fish and Weiner — two of Boston’s wealthiest builders — had with their investors over a complex development likely to cost $800 million.

But according to Fish, as the groundbreaking approached, Weiner appeared to get cold feet, resisting lenders’ requests for more personal guarantees from the two men, and trying to renegotiate the terms of his deal with Fish.

Then in August, Weiner — on his own — issued a press release saying the project would not go forward, citing “a combination of factors.”

That move was, Fish’s lawsuit claims, “an appalling breach of trust.”

In its wake, Fish said, he tried to salvage the development, but potential investors were wary and negotiations with Weiner to revive the project were slow-going. Earlier this month, the team’s development rights with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation expired, effectively killing the project.

A MassDOT spokeswoman didn’t respond to questions about what might happen with the site.

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.