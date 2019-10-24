Amid flagging revenues at the Massachusetts resort casinos in Everett and Springfield, and continued wrangling over proposed Native American gambling operations in Taunton and on Martha’s Vineyard, regulators were in no rush to add more variables to the equation.

But the prospect that state gambling regulators will award the last of the state’s three authorized full-service casino licenses anytime soon remains as dim as ever. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday put off a proposal to look for a company to build a resort casino in the region. Citing an increasingly shaky competitive landscape in the Northeast, commissioners decided not to request licensing bids from casino operators.

It’s still out there: One license to operate a resort casino in Southeastern Massachusetts, never used.

“With the changes of what’s been opened in the last 18 months in the Commonwealth, I’m not convinced that now is the time,” said Eileen O’Brien, one of the five members of the commission, during a meeting Thursday.

The commission opted to continue considering the issue, potentially by conducting its own study of the potential market for a casino in the southeastern part of the state.

The discussion came a month after the gaming commission denied an effort by developers to revive their application to open a $677 million casino at the Brockton Fairgrounds.

The commission in 2016 rejected the Brockton application from Mass Gaming and Entertainment, a venture backed by Chicago real estate magnate Neil Bluhm.

But the group asked for a fresh look at the proposal, citing the legal struggles of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, which has been trying for years to build a $1 billion casino in Taunton.

At the time of the rejection, gaming commission chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein left the door open to a future bid by Bluhm’s organization, perhaps as part of a wider examination of the market for a casino in the region south of Boston.

In a recent letter, Mass Gaming and Entertainment’s attorneys asked the state to open the bidding for the license again and to see whether other companies would be interested in doing business in Southeastern Massachusetts.

In a statement, Mass Gaming and Entertainment spokesman Joe Baerlein on Thursday urged the commission to move quickly on determining whether there are qualified bidders for Southeastern Massachusetts. Without a full-service casino, he said, the area has not “benefitted from the gaming legislation passed in 2011.”

“Instead, out of state casinos in Connecticut and Rhode Island continue to take millions of dollars out of Massachusetts every year,” he said.

The 2011 state law that legalized casino gambling in Massachusetts provided for full-service casinos in the eastern part of the state, in Western Massachusetts, and in Southeastern Massachusetts — along with a slots-only facility.

Nearly a decade later, resort casinos have opened in Everett and Springfield — along with the Plainridge Park slots parlor in Plainville — but the future for “Region C” has remained murky.

Industry observers believe the market for casinos in the northeastern area of the United States is becoming saturated, with sites in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and Massachusetts competing for customers.

There also is uncertainty over the legal and policy landscape for gambling. The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe has not given up its battle to build in Taunton, despite numerous legal and regulatory setbacks. And leaders of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe are wrangling with Martha’s Vineyard officials over plans to open an electronic bingo hall there.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on Beacon Hill are reviewing bills that could make new facilities eligible for casino gambling in the southeastern part of the state.

Public officials in Plainville have called for adding table games to Plainridge’s slots. Another measure would allow for an additional slots facility rather than a full-service casino, which could benefit a developer that is pitching a horse racing and entertainment complex in Wareham that would include slot machines.

State Senator Marc R. Pacheco, a Democrat whose district includes Taunton and Wareham, appeared at the hearing to urge the gaming commission to proceed with caution given questions around the potential tribal projects in the area. Those projects would not require state approval.

“If that uncertainty still looms out there at any level, it will have a significant effect on those that even bid,” Pacheco said. He doesn’t believe there are many companies that would lay out the money necessary for a resort casino if they were at risk of “having a Native American casino opening up next door.”

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.