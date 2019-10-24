A North Carolina startup that uses molecules from breast milk to help prevent cerebral palsy took home a $100,000 grant Thursday night, the top prize in the annual awards program carried out by MassChallenge, a nonprofit accelerator program for promising businesses.

Tellus Therapeutics, which says it is working on technology to reverse neonatal brain injuries that lead to cerebral palsy, was the “diamond” winner in MassChallenge’s 2019 Boston startup program.

The organization planned to hand out more than $1 million Thursday night to companies that came through its programs in Boston and Rhode Island. They included more than 130 startups that began working on their businesses with MassChallenge over the summer.