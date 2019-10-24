Traders have braced for weaker results this earnings season amid concerns about the costly US-China trade war, and increased signs of slowing economic growth worldwide.

The benchmark index wavered between small gains and losses through much of the day as investors reviewed another round of third-quarter earnings reports and company outlooks heading into 2020.

Solid profits and forecasts from several technology companies helped lift US stocks to modest gains Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time high.

Earnings reports in the last couple of weeks, representing roughly a third of companies in the S&P 500, have mostly exceeded Wall Street analysts’ modest expectations. However, many of those that delivered improved results for the quarter have also issued disappointing profit outlooks. That’s led to several days of uneven trading in the markets. On Thursday, decliners outnumbered gainers among stocks in the New York Stock Exchange.

‘‘What we would have needed to see for the market to be really cheering this [earnings] story is if companies were beating and then raising forward expectations,’’ said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. ‘‘But you’re not seeing that very consistently.’’

After moving sideways for much of the day, the S&P 500 added 5.77 points, or 0.2 percent, to 3,010.29. The index is now within 0.6 percent of its all-time high set July 26.

The Dow Jones average dropped 28.42 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,805.53. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 66 points, or 0.8 percent, to 8,185.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks slipped 2.67 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,550.18.

European markets closed broadly higher.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 1.76 percent.

About one-third of the companies in the S&P 500 have released results for the July-September quarter. So far, they amount to just over a 1.2 percent drop in profit overall, according to FactSet. That’s much better than initial expectations for a more than 4 percent contraction in earnings growth for all the companies in the index.

While that’s encouraging, investors are also focusing on company outlooks, which have been uneven.

‘‘Financials looked OK, but the tech and industrials have been really mixed,’’ Haworth said. ‘‘You had good news from Microsoft, bad news from Texas Instruments, and that’s what has everyone stuck.’’

The tech sector, already the biggest gainer this year, almost singlehandedly accounted for the market’s gains Thursday as solid results from Microsoft, PayPal, and other technology sector companies offset disappointing quarterly report cards from other companies. Microsoft rose 2 percent, PayPal climbed 8.6 percent, and Lam Research surged 13.9 percent.

Traders also cheered encouraging results from several retailers, including O’Reilly Automotive. The auto parts seller jumped 9.2 percent after it delivered better-than-expected results for the third quarter. It also raised its profit forecast.

Tesla surged 17.7 percent after the electric car maker surprised Wall Street with a solid profit. Analysts expected the company to report another loss as it struggles to increase sales.

Solid profits helped lift American Airlines 4 percent and push Southwest Airlines 5.7 percent higher. American Airlines beat Wall Street profit forecasts thanks in part to lower prices for jet fuel. Southwest overcame the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max jets to beat analysts’ profit forecasts.

Other earnings reports and outlooks put investors in a selling mood. Twitter plunged 20.8 percent on weak financial results, pulling communications services stocks lower.

Shares in several companies also fell after they posted mixed results or weak profit outlooks: Ford slumped 6.6 percent, 3M lost 4.1 percent, eBay tumbled 9.1 percent, and Stanley Black & Decker dropped 4.7 percent.

Benchmark crude oil rose 26 cents to settle at $56.23 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 50 cents to $61.67.