Saturday WORKSHOP Google it

Learn how to use Google Analytics to benefit your business at this class from General Assembly. The class will cover basic topics like how to track your marketing campaigns and gain insights into customers. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $150. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Get what’s owed you

Sharpen your persuasive skills at this salary negotiation workshop for women from the American Association of University Women and the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement. Participants will learn how to research competitive salaries, articulate their qualifications, and ask for the pay they want. Saturday, Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center, 700 Boylston St., The Exchange, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Sunday

FAIR

STEM kids

Find the right STEM program for your K-12 child at this fair organized by BostonTechMom. Explore after-school programs, summer camps, clubs, classes, and other activities in a wide variety of STEM fields. Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., Lexington High School Field House, 251 Waltham St., Lexington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.