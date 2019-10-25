DPU worked closely with the National Transportation Safety Board in its year-long probe into the Sept. 13, 2018 disaster along gas lines controlled by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. But state regulators, as is custom in these situations, waited until the federal investigation was complete before launching their own investigations.

The feds just wrapped up their investigation into the disastrous gas fires and explosions in the Merrimack Valley last year.

They didn’t waste any time. On Thursday, the NTSB issued its final report. A day later, DPU said it had embarked on its own probes.

The federal agency can’t impose financial penalties. But DPU has the authority to dole out multimillion-dollar fines against Columbia Gas, and its parent company, Indiana-based NiSource. With the NTSB blaming management and oversight problems at the company, those fines seem highly likely.

One person died, more than 20 were injured, and more than 130 homes and businesses were damaged after an overly high volume of gas poured into low-pressure lines in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover. The NTSB said a field crew was given incorrect information by the utility company, before it disconnected an old cast iron gas main from the system. Still-active sensors detected the inevitable drop in pressure in that pipe, and caused high-pressure gas to flood the system.

DPU is essentially opening up dual investigations, one into the cause of the incident, and the other into the company’s response.

A spokesman for NiSource said the company plans to cooperate fully “to enhance pipeline safety and emergency preparedness and response” and to “learn from this tragic event.”

The state agency, like many utility regulators, has come under fire in the past for its ties to the industry it oversees. However, the severity of the Merrimack Valley disaster has prompted anger and frustration inside Governor Charlie Baker’s administration as the governor and his aides look to hold the company accountable and prevent a similar incident in the future.

Baker, for example, quickly pushed a bill through the Legislature last fall that would require certified professional engineers to sign off on natural gas work that could pose a potential safety risk. The DPU has also hired a consultant to undertake a thorough review of the state’s entire natural gas distribution system; that review should be done within the next two months.

NiSource has not yet been hit with any fines from the 2018 incident. But the financial toll has been steep: The company said in July that it expects expenses related to rebuilding lines in the Merrimack Valley and restoring service as well as the cost of claims to total as much as $1.7 billion, with insurance covering less than half of the total.

One thing the DPU can’t do is take away NiSource’s license to operate in Massachusetts. That decision is up to the Legislature.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera renewed his call on Thursday for Columbia Gas to be booted from the state, saying it was a necessary step to punish the company and to set a broader standard for the entire industry. The mayor had already emerged as the utility’s most prominent antagonist in Massachusetts after last year’s disaster. He became even more enraged with Columbia Gas after another gas leak in his city last month, one that caused numerous evacuations but no injuries.

For now, at least, the action moves to the Department of Public Utilities. These state investigations could take at least one year to complete. NiSource executives are understandably eager to put the Merrimack Valley incident behind them. But that won’t be happening any time soon.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.