SAN FRANCISCO — The Department of Defense on Friday awarded a $10 billion technology contract to Microsoft, in what was a closely scrutinized contest after President Donald Trump said he might intervene in the hard-fought commercial battle.

The 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, known by the cinematic acronym JEDI, had set off a showdown among Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and Google. Intended to transform and modernize the military’s cloud computing systems, the contract is considered more important than its size because of its centrality to new forms of war. Much of the military operates on 1980s and 1990s computer systems, and the Pentagon has spent billions of dollars trying to make them talk to one another.