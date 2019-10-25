SAN FRANCISCO — The Department of Defense on Friday awarded a $10 billion technology contract to Microsoft, in what was a closely scrutinized contest after President Donald Trump said he might intervene in the hard-fought commercial battle.
The 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, known by the cinematic acronym JEDI, had set off a showdown among Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and Google. Intended to transform and modernize the military’s cloud computing systems, the contract is considered more important than its size because of its centrality to new forms of war. Much of the military operates on 1980s and 1990s computer systems, and the Pentagon has spent billions of dollars trying to make them talk to one another.
The decision was a surprise because Amazon had been considered a front-runner to win the contract. But that was before Trump began his criticisms of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and, for the past several years, the owner of The Washington Post.
As recently as this month, the betting was that Microsoft would, at most, get only part of the contract — and that the Pentagon, like many companies, would use multiple suppliers for its cloud services.
“This contract will address critical and urgent unmet warfighter requirements for modern cloud infrastructure at all three classification levels delivered out to the tactical edge,” the Defense Department said in a statement Friday.