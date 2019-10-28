The West Roxbury native regaled a crowd of roughly 1,400 people at MassChallenge’s 10th anniversary awards ceremony last Thursday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center with the tale of how Airbnb almost didn’t survive its first year. He launched it with Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia in 2008, at first as a way to fill an extra room in the apartment his cofounders shared during a design conference in San Francisco.

If it wasn’t for a quirky idea involving politically themed cereal boxes, the company that Blecharczyk cofounded as AirBed & Breakfast might not have survived long enough to become Airbnb , let alone the $30-billion-plus monster we know today.

The initial focus was on big events, the kind that pack a city’s hotels. They set their sights on the Democratic National Convention in Denver, where Barack Obama geared up for a presidential run against John McCain. The Airbnb founders convinced political writers to cover their startup. But once the convention was over, things went quiet.

So they quickly dreamed up another idea to attract more attention: selling boxes of Obama O’s and Cap’N McCain’s. They made 1,000 boxes with cartoon versions of the candidates on the front, filled them with cereal from a grocery store, and mailed dozens to journalists. Suddenly, they were a story again. They sold $30,000 worth of boxes, labeled collector’s editions on their website, at $40 apiece.

Still, they soon talked about calling it quits. Losing money month after month is not much fun, and venture capitalists showed little interest. One last shot: the Y Combinator accelerator program in Silicon Valley to guide promising startups. Paul Graham, who ran the program at the time, accepted them only after hearing about the cereal.

“He hated our [business] idea,” Blecharczyk told the MassChallenge crowd. “He accepted us because of our cereal story. It showed him that we were incredibly scrappy.”

By the end of the 13-week program, Sequoia Capital had invested $600,000 for a 20 percent stake, valuing the company at $3 million. (Airbnb, which hopes to go public next year, was recently valued at more than $30 billion.) No more talk about quitting.

Blecharczyk didn’t mention it in his speech, but he picked California back then over Boston in part because he didn’t think his hometown had much of a startup scene at the time. That perception has since changed significantly, with MassChallenge playing a pivotal role.

“I want to commend MassChallenge for the really important work that they do,” he said. “Entrepreneurship requires an ecosystem. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for a community of entrepreneurs.”

Vertex lifts STEM week

It was one of the busiest weeks for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ business in the Boston biotech’s history, but that didn’t stop chief executive Jeff Leiden from ducking out for events to promote Massachusetts STEM Week.

Let’s take a look back at the whirlwind. The Food and Drug Administration granted an earlier-than-expected approval for Vertex’s newest cystic fibrosis therapy, Trikafta. It’s the company’s fourth CF treatment, but the first with the potential to help 90 percent of patients.

Then, United Kingdom government officials reached a deal with the company to ensure its cystic fibrosis treatments could be sold there, after three-plus years of sometimes-tense negotiations. Several other countries are also lined up now, too, reassuring Wall Street analysts.

“It was like a grand slam home run last week,” Leiden says.

Mass STEM Week, meanwhile, is a pet project for him, the second annual series of events to promote science and technology in schools.

Leiden said Vertex would pay for free tickets to the Museum of Science and transportation for up to 9,000 middle school students in the Boston Public Schools, and they’ll each get a hands-on science activity to take home. Leiden later joined Mayor Martin J. Walsh at the Warren-Prescott School in Charlestown to highlight a monthlong STEM project that Vertex developed with nonprofit i2 Learning.

“Vertex has been the driving force behind this,” Leiden, who cochairs a state advisory council on STEM education, says of STEM Week. “I didn’t want to leave any impression that this was a second priority for us.”

Airport gig ‘satisfying’

New England Development is remaking Logan Airport, one storefront at a time. The airport’s new retail landlord first landed the contract with the Massachusetts Port Authority in 2017. It recently cleared the halfway mark in terms of all the renovations and tenant lineup changes planned for the four-terminal airport.

The developer’s focus has been squarely on bringing more versions of beloved local restaurants to the airport. Among the newest arrivals: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Terminal C, Trade in Terminal B, Monica’s Mercato in Terminal E, and Temazcal Tequila Cantina in Terminal B. A sister restaurant to Monument Tavern in Charlestown will open soon in Terminal B.

New England Development has long bid on airport jobs through its MarketPlace Development subsidiary, but this is the first time it won the concessions contract in its hometown of Boston.

“It’s very satisfying,” says Paul McGinn, president of MarketPlace. “When it’s your hometown and you know these restaurants really well, you’re accountable, not only to the people that you’re working for but you’re accountable to your friends and neighbors as well.”

Gun activist at milestone

John Rosenthal didn’t set out to become a gun control activist 25 years ago, but he became one when he decided to put up a 252-foot-long billboard along the Massachusetts Turnpike by Fenway Park.

Rosenthal and the late Michael Kennedy owned a Lansdowne Street garage, giving them prime real estate to send a message to thousands of commuters every day about stopping gun violence without banning guns.

The first billboard – photos of 15 local youth who had been killed by a gun – went up in 1995, and that is how the world got to know Stop Handgun Violence, the nonprofit Rosenthal and Kennedy founded.

After selling the Fenway garage, the nonprofit’s billboard now hangs off a Back Bay garage on Dalton Street and currently features Joaquin Oliver who was killed in the Parkland, Fla. mass shooting.

Last Thursday, the nonprofit celebrated its silver anniversary with a fund-raiser at the House of Blues that included Senator Ed Markey, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Attorney General Maura Healey, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo. Families of gun violence victims also attended, including Tina Chery, whose 15-year-old son Louis Brown was among the images gracing the first billboard.

Rosenthal, a real estate developer, is proud of what the nonprofit has achieved in helping to pass stricter gun laws in Massachusetts, making it a model. There is, however, more work to be done nationally, such as requiring universal background checks and banning the sale of military assault-style weapons.

Thursday’s event raised more than $120,000. Rosenthal was happy to honor politicians, business leaders, and community activists who have supported his cause all these years, but it was also a night filled with bittersweet moments meeting so many who lost loved ones due to gun violence.

“Half the time I was celebrating, the other half time I felt like crying,” he said.

