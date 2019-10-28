Tuesday MEETUP Connect after work

Eat, drink, and be merry with other Boston-area professional women at this event from She+ Geeks Out and Cogito. There will be speakers covering a range of business-related topics. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Cogito Offices, 100 High St., seventh floor. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Find what you’re looking for

Master the art of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) at this training from General Assembly. The class will cover the basics of making your web content appear higher in search results. Tuesday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $60. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

PANEL DISCUSSION

Power point

Learn how to have influence, even in a position with little clout, at this panel discussion from Women in Product. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Spotify Boston, 3 Center Plaza, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Find the perfect pitch

Work on your “pitch deck” — a standard presentation used to pitch startups to investors — at this training from the Roxbury Innovation Center. The workshop is aimed at early-stage entrepreneurs and business owners. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Innovation Center, 2300 Washington St., 2nd floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

