The move could pit the powerful auto manufacturers against other industry giants such as Ford, Honda, and Volkswagen, which this summer struck a deal with California regulators to produce more fuel-efficient cars and trucks through 2025. It underscores carmakers’ desire to achieve some sort of regulatory certainty at a time when the Trump administration and the nation’s most populous state remain at a standoff.

WASHINGTON — A coalition of international automakers, including General Motors, Toyota, and Fiat Chrysler, on Monday announced an effort to intervene on behalf of the Trump administration in its ongoing fight with California over how fuel-efficient the nation’s auto fleet must be in coming years.

The administration is challenging California’s long-held authority to set tailpipe emissions under the Clean Air Act, effectively giving it substantial power over fuel mileage.

John Bozzella, president of the Association of Global Automakers and a spokesman for the coalition, said Monday that the companies intervening are not necessarily endorsing a White House proposal that would essentially freeze fuel standards enacted during the Obama administration. But he said the firms do support the long-standing principle that the federal government has the ‘‘sole purview’’ for setting national standards.

Ultimately, he said, what the group wants is for California and the federal government to forge a compromise on one national set of fuel-economy standards — a compromise that so far has been nowhere in sight.

‘‘We think the evidence supports a middle ground . . . We want a unified program that includes California,’’ Bozzella told reporters in a call Monday, adding that the coalition supports year-over-year improvements in mileage standards. ‘‘All of the parties involved in this know our position.’’

He said the decision to intervene in the legal fight ‘‘is about how the standard should be applied, not what the standard should be. By participating we ensure the concerns of consumers, autoworkers, retailers, and manufacturers are heard in this dispute.’’

The latest development comes three months after four major automakers — Ford, Honda, Volkswagen. and BMW of North America — struck a deal with California to produce increasingly fuel-efficient fleets, undercutting one of the Trump administration’s most aggressive climate policy rollbacks.

That compromise between the four companies and the California Air Resources Board came after weeks of secret negotiations. At the time, California’s top air pollution regulator, Mary Nichols, said the agreement would give automakers flexibility in meeting emissions goals without the ‘‘massive backsliding’’ contained in the White House proposal. She said she hoped the Trump administration and other automakers would embrace the terms of the deal, but that has yet to happen.

The four automakers, which represent roughly 30 percent of the US auto market, said their decision to hash out a deal with California was driven by a need for predictability, and desires to reduce compliance costs, keep vehicles affordable for customers, and be good environmental stewards.

In a statement Monday, Nichols said the state would not reverse course. ‘‘We are disappointed in the Association of Global Automakers for hiding behind the Trump administration’s skirts and its assault on public health,’’ she said. ‘‘California will continue to carry out our mandate to meet national air quality standards and keep working with those automakers committed to a framework that delivers cleaner vehicles that benefit consumers and the environment.’’

But the ‘‘single national standard’’ that auto companies have said they yearn for has shown little sign of becoming a reality; administration officials and California leaders have abandoned talks.

The Trump administration is working on finalizing its regulatory rollback, which would freeze mileage requirements for cars and light trucks at about 37 miles per gallon on average, rather than raising them over time to about 51 miles per gallon for 2025 models — the level the industry and government agreed to during the Obama era. The proposal also would revoke California’s long-standing authority to set its own rules under the Clean Air Act, a practice the federal government has backed for decades.