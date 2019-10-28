Ad agency MullenLowe and its Mediahub media-planning affiliate are heading to the Seaport now that they’ve signed a lease for 115,000 square feet in a building going up on Drydock Avenue for their new US headquarters. About 600 employees at the Interpublic Group-owned agencies will move from 40 Broad St. in the Financial District next July. Swedish construction giant Skanska expects to finish the 13-story building at Two Drydock early next year. Kelly Fredrickson, head of MullenLowe’s Boston office, said in August that the layout of the future office will offer a more collaborative environment than the current location. (The lease was finally signed last week.) This move won’t be as dramatic as the one the agency, then called Mullen, made in 2009 when it moved from a mansion in suburban Wenham to its current downtown spot to find younger workers who wanted to be in the city. The relocation to Boston apparently paid off: Fredrickson said the agency has doubled in size during the past decade. The agency has landed a number of big new clients in the past two years, including Watertown health IT firm athenahealth and the Grey Goose vodka brand. Just last week, Campaign US reported that Avis Budget Group has hired MullenLowe as well. — JON CHESTO

TOYS

New Lego headquarters designed to lure international workers

The architects working on Lego’s new campus in western Denmark are designing a structure that the chief executive officer says he hopes will make waves as far afield as Singapore. Lego’s 13.34-acre new grounds will host 2,000 employees when completed in 2021. According to Niels Christiansen, the CEO, it will help the company compete with the likes of Apple or Nike for digital, analytic, and creative professionals. From its base in Billund, one of the world’s most successful toymakers is designing Googleplex-style headquarters that offer play areas, collaborative work spaces, gyms, and cafes. The goal of making international talent feel welcome comes as increasingly strict Danish immigration policies dissuade skilled workers from heading to the country. According to the latest survey from InterNations, an expat network, Denmark is the second-hardest country in which to settle in, after Kuwait. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

CAR RENTALS

Proposed bill would help rental agencies flag possible terrorists

A proposed bipartisan bill in Congress would help car rental companies identify customers who have been flagged by authorities for terrorism-related activities. The measure announced Monday by New Jersey Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer is named after a New Jersey resident killed two years ago in a truck attack on a bike path in New York City. Suspect Sayfullo Saipov allegedly used a rented truck in the attack. The Darren Drake Act would require car and truck rental companies to check customers’ names against a list provided by the Department of Homeland Security. The 32-year-old Drake worked at the World Trade Center and was out for a bike ride when he was struck and killed. Seven others died in the attack. Pennsylvania Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick is co-sponsoring the legislation with Gottheimer. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

Apple to sell higher-end wireless headphones

Apple Inc. announced the AirPods Pro, a higher-end version of its popular wireless headphones that add noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and a new design. The model priced at $249 will sell alongside the current $159 version that launched in March, and marks the first time that Apple is segmenting its AirPods line in a significant way. The new model includes interchangeable flexible tips to improve their fit. That addresses a criticism of the original design, which first debuted in 2016, and also helps enable the noise cancellation feature for improved audio quality. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

Google’s newest phone is made of paper

You can’t take a selfie on Google’s newest phone. It doesn’t even make calls. It’s just a piece of paper, printed with a few pieces of information at home and folded into a rectangle. With a few snips of a scissors, it can hold a credit card. The Paper Phone is part of a new package of ‘‘digital well-being experiments’’ that the company says is aimed at giving users a ‘‘digital detox.’’ It arrived the same week Google launched its latest phone: the $800 Pixel 4, which has built-in radar technology that can be controlled by a user’s hand motions. Google’s Paper Phone is the latest in a string of offerings attempting to grab the attention of an audience weary of the ever-expanding presence of tech in our lives, as well as the feeling of being chained to your phone. — WASHINGTON POST

ATHLETIC SHOES

Nike sues Skechers, again

Nike Inc. has increased the pressure on Skechers USA Inc., filing another lawsuit accusing its rival of building its business by copying patented shoe features.In the latest patent-infringement lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Los Angeles, Nike claims Skechers’ Skech-Air Jumpin’ Dots and Mega shoes are using the air and footwear cushioning inventions developed by the Beaverton, Ore.-based company. This is the fourth lawsuit Nike has filed against Skechers, including one that accused Skechers of copying the iconic Chuck Taylor shoes that’s been simmering for five years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

WAREHOUSES

Prologis to buy Liberty Property Trust for $9.7b

Prologis Inc., one of the world’s largest warehouse owners, has agreed to buy Liberty Property Trust in an all-stock transaction valued at $9.7 billion, extending its reach in markets such as Chicago, Houston, and Southern California. The transaction gives Liberty stakeholders 0.675 Prologis shares for each Liberty share they own, the companies said in a statement. That represents premium of about 21 percent based on Friday’s closing prices. Warehouses and logistics facilities — Liberty’s specialty — have become a hot part of the real estate market as more shopping moves online and consumers demand quick shipping. Blackstone extended its bet on e-commerce last month, agreeing to buy Colony Capital Inc.’s warehouse unit for $5.9 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Impossible Whopper boosts Burger King’s bottom line

Burger King reported its best comparable stores sales increase in the United States in four years thanks to brisk sales of Impossible Whopper. Burger King’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., began selling the plant-based burger in late summer after a strong response to limited testing. The popularity of the burger helped push US same-store sales up 5 percent. The Toronto company also owns the Popeye’s chain of chicken restaurants, which had its own hit sandwich during the quarter. On Monday, after numerous restaurants sold out of the popular chicken sandwich over the summer, the chain said it’s bringing the sandwich back to restaurants on Sunday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOVERNMENT

More companies report impacts from tariffs

More American companies are reporting negative impacts from tariffs, especially among goods producers, while also seeing persistent difficulties in hiring for high-skill positions. The share citing negative impacts from recent tariffs rose to 35 percent in October from 28 percent in July, though almost one-third of respondents report there’s been no impact, according to a National Association for Business Economics survey released Monday. Among goods producers, two-thirds say tariffs hurt their business conditions, down from more than three quarters in July, according to the survey of 101 members from Sept. 26 to Oct. 14. — BLOOMBERG NEWS