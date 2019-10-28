Popeyes is planning to bring back its hit chicken sandwich on Sunday, Nov. 3, in a slam to poultry rival Chick-fil-A, which is closed that day of the week.

The restaurant chain is hoping the sandwich will bring in more customers amid fierce fast-food competition. Popeyes debuted the sandwich in August, but ran out within a few weeks, saying demand far exceeded supply. This time, franchisees are staffing up to make sure they have enough workers to make and sell the item.