Investors have been balancing worries over the impact that the costly trade war between the United States and China is having on corporate profits and the global economy against renewed optimism that negotiations that got underway this month could lead to some kind of resolution in the conflict.

The benchmark index closed at 3,039.42, around 14 points above its previous record, set July 26. The S&P 500 notched its latest milestone after weeks of hovering just below its prior high.

The S&P 500 index closed at a record high Monday, extending a recent string of gains in what’s mostly been a solid month for the market.

Advertisement

‘‘US-China is not going away any time soon,’’ said Ben Phillips, chief investment officer of EventShares. ‘‘The market’s sentiment tends to swing from overly fearful to overly exuberant, and we’re probably starting to swing a little to the exuberant side right now. There are still a lot of risks out there.’’

Monday’s rally came at the beginning of a busy week of corporate earnings and economic reports and with investors expecting another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Coming into this week, investors have been encouraged as most of the companies that have reported quarterly results the past couple of weeks that beat Wall Street analysts’ forecasts for earnings growth.

While some companies have lowered their forward earnings guidance, the market shook off those concerns. Expectations of another Fed interest rate cut this week also helped put investors in a buying mood, Phillips said.

‘‘Last week’s overall momentum was just kind of up, up, up,’’ he said. ‘‘People are fully pricing in the Fed cutting again this week. There’s optimism that there’s going to be continued easy liquidity, or easy money, and that gets people excited.’’

The S&P 500 rose 16.87 points, or 0.6 percent, to 3,039.42. The index entered this week with three straight weekly gains may have had history on its side Monday.

Advertisement

‘‘October 28 is historically the best day of the year for stocks,’’ according to Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial. In a note to clients, Detrick said the average gain on Oct. 28 is 0.54 percent.

The Dow Jones average gained 132.66 points, or 0.5 percent, to 27,090.72. The Dow is still about 1 percent below its record set on July 15.

The Nasdaq climbed 82.87 points, or 1 percent, to 8,325.99. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 13.22 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,571.93.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.84 percent from 1.80 percent late Friday.

While the market waits for something concrete to emerge from the US-China trade negotiations, investors have been largely playing it safe. A look at the big sector winners over the past three months shows utilities are up 5.6 percent and real estate stocks have gained 5.4 percent, leading the rest of the market.

Technology stocks are up only 1.7 percent in the same period, though the sector still leads all others with a 35.4 percent gain so far this year.

Technology, health care, and communication services stocks powered the market’s gains Monday, outweighing losses by utilities, real estate companies, and household goods makers. Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower. Banks rose along with bond yields, which help set interest rates for mortgages and other loans.

Advertisement

Microsoft rose 2.5 percent after winning a Pentagon contract. Other technology companies also climbed. AT&T led broad gains for communications companies.

Despite Monday’s rally, the market could be in for some volatility this week as some 156 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to issue their quarterly results this week.

Google’s parent, Alphabet, reported results after the close of the market Monday. The company’s revenue exceeded Wall Street expectations but profits fell short. The stock dropped nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading.

General Motors and drug makers Merck and Pfizer release results on Tuesday. Apple and Facebook report on Wednesday.

Traders also will be closely watching for the release of several important economic reports this week, including the Labor Department’s monthly employment report on Friday. Economists expect a slight increase in the unemployment rate to 3.6 percent in October from 3.5 percent in September.

Benchmark crude oil fell 85 cents to settle at $55.81 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 45 cents to $61.57.