Thursday PANEL DISCUSSION Managing yourself

Learn how to overcome difficulties associated with being a product manager at this event from General Assembly. Product managers will discuss the skills most important to making it in the field. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

A spooky mixer

Build bridges with other Latino professionals at this Halloween mixer from the Latino Professional Network. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks or come in business casual attire. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., La Fábrica Central, 450 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. $12.24. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

WORKSHOP

Starting out

Learn how to create your own company at this talk from Innovate@BU. This event will cover the legal steps entrepreneurs need to consider when creating their first business. Thursday, noon to 1 p.m., BUild Lab IDG Capital Student Innovation Center, 730 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Lights, camera . . .

Explore adding visual effects to your videos with Adobe After Effects at this class from the Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center. Laptops will be provided. Thursday, 2:30 to 4 p.m., The Exchange, Lower Level, Johnson Building, Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.