Millennium Partners on Monday told the city that it wants to tweak the mix of housing and office space in the 691-foot Winthrop Center tower the development firm is building along Federal Street in the Financial District. It would reduce the amount of space devoted to condominiums by nearly 100,000 square feet while increasing office space by 22,000 square feet and eliminating a planned conference center. Overall, the tower would lose about 110,000 square feet from what was approved in May 2018, making it 1.55 million square feet tall.

Construction is well underway on a skyscraper in Winthrop Square that will be Downtown Boston’s tallest building (and the city’s fourth tallest overall). But the details of what it will house continue to evolve.

An updated rendering of the Winthrop Center tower, which is under construction in the Financial District.

The $1.3 billion project broke ground about a year ago and is on track to open in 2022. With construction crews still digging the foundation, there’s time to make tweaks to designs of the floors above, said Joe Larkin, who’s leading the project for Millennium. The company has been talking with potential office tenants and studying the condo market to make sure it delivers what people are looking for.

“Just because we get our building permit doesn’t mean we don’t stop trying to make the building even better,” Larkin said. “We’ve been talking to a lot of tenants, and we know what they want in an office.”

These tweaks matter, in part, because the price Millennium will pay the city to buy the site — formerly a shuttered garage — includes $100 for every square foot of condominiums the company sells in it. If the changes are approved, Millennium would reduce saleable residential square footage by 37,286, worth $3.7 million to the city, bringing the final purchase price to about $160 million.

They would make up for much of that by contributing another $3 million to an affordable housing project in Chinatown that Millennium is developing along with Asian Community Development Corp.

In a sign of the close scrutiny this project has received for years now, even these relatively minor changes will undergo review by the Boston Planning & Development Agency. A public meeting has been scheduled to discuss them Wednesday, and public comment will be taken through Nov. 12.

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.