But even this seemingly simple request is now hung up amid House-Senate negotiations in the State House. The supplemental budget is taking longer to get resolved than many people first expected, and there’s no guarantee that the home-buying help will survive the fracas.

It’s why Governor Charlie Baker proposed spending $10 million in a supplemental state budget to help first-time home buyers, particularly for low-income residents who can’t turn to parents for some financial help.

Scaring up the money for a modest down payment can be daunting for many home buyers as housing prices around the state continue their steady ascent into the stratosphere.

Advertisement

Housing advocates have their fingers crossed. But they’re also familiar with the vagaries of Beacon Hill budget fights, and know they can’t count on that money until it’s all over.

The House included the $10 million for down payment help in its version of the supplemental budget, which is primarily aimed at allocating surplus funds from the past fiscal year. The Senate did not include the line item, despite the prodding of Senator Brendan Crighton, cochairman of the housing committee. Crighton says he remains optimistic he can persuade negotiators to agree to the funding. But with so much up in the air with this spending plan, it’s hard to know for sure.

The money would go to MassHousing, a quasi-public agency that recently revamped its down payment assistance program. MassHousing launched the program in March 2018, and made some significant changes that took effect last month to broaden its reach.

The program essentially provides low-interest loans to cover some or all of the down payment costs for first-time home buyers, to a limit of $15,000, or 5 percent of a home’s purchase price. (The old threshold was $12,000, or 3 percent of the total price.) MassHousing raised the income eligibility to 135 percent of the area median income for purchases in Boston and in so-called Gateway Cities.

Advertisement

For buyers in Eastern Massachusetts cities such as Everett, Lowell, and Salem, households earning up to $147,000 could apply. (The eligibility cap remains at 100 percent of area median income for other cities and towns.) MassHousing also now allows purchases of two-, three-, and four-family homes in the program.

To pull it off, MassHousing uses its own funds, without direct taxpayer subsidies. However, it doubled the interest rate on these down payment assistance loans to 2 percent, to help cover the costs of the program’s expansion and pay the agency’s bondholders. To date, nearly 1,750 such loans have been made, including 115 under the new rules, totaling $12.5 million.

MassHousing hasn’t yet decided what it would do with the $10 million in new funds, should the Legislature approve them. A direct subsidy would give the agency more flexibility, perhaps enabling it to offer zero-percent loans, for example.

The budget request can be traced to a meeting Baker had with members of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus earlier this year. Baker heard from Representatives Russell Holmes of Mattapan and Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield about the need for more homeownership opportunities for minorities. That request also drove Baker’s decision to set aside a big chunk of the state’s nearly $100 million windfall from the sale of the future General Electric headquarters in Fort Point for housing construction. (GE agreed to return subsidies and share in any profits from the sale with the state, after significantly scaling back its headquarters plans.)

Advertisement

Tom Callahan, executive director of the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance, says dozens of cities and towns also offer their own down payment assistance programs. But their parameters — and funding levels — vary significantly. Supporting a statewide program can go a long way toward helping to close “the homeownership gap,” Callahan says, particularly as prices continue to climb.

Last month, the state’s median single-family and condo prices rose to new records for September — $399,000 and $375,000, respectively — based on records tracked by The Warren Group. Those numbers are obviously much higher in and around Greater Boston. Coming up with the cash for even a minimal down payment — like say, 3 percent of the total price — can be tough.

MassHousing has figured out one way to make that daunting task a little easier. We’ll soon find out whether the Legislature is willing to do so as well.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.