ATLANTA — The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to clear the way for the amateur athletes to ‘‘benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.’’
The vote came during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta.
In a news release, board chair Michael V. Drake said the board realized that it ‘‘must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.’’
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman are leading the working group that’s researching how to move forward following a new California law that would prevent athletes from losing their scholarships or being kicked off their teams for signing endorsement deals -- something currently against NCAA rules.
The vote is an important early step in a process that could take months or even years to work its way through the NCAA various layers.
While the California law won’t take effect until 2023, other states could put laws in place earlier than that.
The NCAA says it represents some 450,000 athletes nationwide.