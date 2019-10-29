ATLANTA — The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to clear the way for the amateur athletes to ‘‘benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.’’

The vote came during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta.

In a news release, board chair Michael V. Drake said the board realized that it ‘‘must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.’’