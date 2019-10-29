“We now know of at least one case where a Boeing manager implored the then-vice president and general manager of the 737 program to shut down the 737 Max production line because of safety concerns, several months before the Lion Air crash in October 2018,” DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat, said in his prepared opening statement, which was released by the committee.

Representative Peter DeFazio, the chairman of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, included the new allegations in a prepared statement for a hearing Wednesday at which Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg will testify.

A Boeing Co. manager sought to halt production of the 737 Max over safety concerns before the first of two fatal accidents that led to the jet’s worldwide grounding, a top House lawmaker charged Tuesday.

The statement doesn’t detail the nature of the safety concerns or how the company responded. Boeing didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

At least one whistle-blower also told the committee that the company sacrificed safety for cost savings, DeFazio wrote. The planemaker also considered adding a more robust alerting system for the feature involved in two crashes before ultimately shelving the idea, according to DeFazio.

“We may never know what key steps could have been taken that would have altered the fate of those flights, but we do know that a variety of decisions could have made those planes safer and perhaps saved the lives of those on board,” DeFazio said.

The statement by DeFazio is the first detailed look at findings by the committee, which is conducting what the chairman called the “most extensive and important” investigation he’s seen during his time on the panel.

Some of the statement is crafted as questions for Muilenburg, who faced a barrage of hostile questions Tuesday before a Senate panel.

“There are areas we are exploring that remain murky, and we need to bring clarity to those issues,” DeFazio said. “But there is a lot we have learned over the past seven months, and we expect you to answer a number of questions to improve our understanding of what happened and why.”

At the Senate hearing, Muilenburg apologized directly to the family members of victims who died in the crashes — many of whom had brought large photos of their loved ones — and said the company was committed to safety and to learning from the accidents.

“We’ve been challenged and changed by these accidents. We’ve made mistakes and we got some things wrong,” Muilenburg said.

Roughly 20 relatives of victims attended the hearing, and Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker opened the session by promising them that the inquiry would get to the bottom of what went wrong and keep it from happening again.

“Both of these accidents were entirely avoidable,” Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, said as he gaveled the hearing to order. “We cannot fathom the pain experienced by the families of those 346 souls who were lost.”

A flight-safety feature known as Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, designed to lower the nose of the plane in some conditions, was activated in both fatal crashes as a result of a malfunction and pilots in both cases didn’t respond and lost control. The crashes killed a total of 346 people and the plane was grounded on March 13.

Boeing is redesigning MCAS to make it less likely to fail and to make it less aggressive. The Federal Aviation Administration must still approve it.