The long-planned initial public offering of a sliver of Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco will see shares traded on Riyadh’s stock exchange in December, a Saudi-owned satellite news channel reported Tuesday as the kingdom’s marquee investment forum got underway. Prince Mohammed hopes for a very-optimistic $2 trillion valuation for Aramco, which produces 10 million barrels of crude oil a day and provides some 10 percent of global demand. That would raise $100 billion he needs for his ambitious redevelopment plans for Saudi Arabia. However, economic worries, the trade war between China and the United States and increased crude oil production by the United States has depressed energy prices. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Amazon cuts fees on grocery deliveries for Prime members

Amazon has a new plan to try to jumpstart its grocery delivery business: cut some fees for its Prime members. The online retailer said Tuesday it will no longer charge $15 a month for its Amazon Fresh service, which delivers raw meat, vegetables, and other groceries to customers’ doorsteps. But the service is only for subscribers of its Prime membership, which costs $119 a year. And at least $35 must be spent to qualify for free delivery in two hours. Amazon suggests a $5 tip for the delivery workers, but tipping is optional.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

France and Germany team up on cloud project as alternative to Amazon or Alibaba

France is joining a European cloud project initiated by Germany as both governments strive to give their companies an alternative to storing data with US or Asian rivals such as Amazon.com Inc. or Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The European Union’s two leading powers will work together to build a “secure data infrastructure,” they said in a joint statement released Tuesday. They are embarking on talks to work out how to structure the service by the end of the year and will consult with European companies and other potential partners, according to the statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

REAL ESTATE

Home prices rose slightly in August

US home prices increased modestly in August, a trend that could make home buying affordable for more Americans. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 2 percent in August from a year earlier. That matched July’s annual increase as the slowest in seven years. Wages have been increasing more quickly than home prices since February, reversing a yearslong trend. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DELIVERIES

Grubhub stock takes a dive after revenue expectations cut amid competition

Shares in Grubhub plunged 43 percent after it sharply cut its revenue expectations for the year and warned of intense competition. The steep decline in share price wiped away almost $2 billion of the company’s valuation in the public market at the opening bell. In a letter to shareholders the company said, ‘‘supply innovations in online takeout have been played out’’ and that annual growth is slowing to a longer-term rate of low double digits. The Chicago food delivery company cut its fourth-quarter revenue projections to between $315 million and $335 million and forecast earnings of between $15 million and $25 million. Grubhub is facing significant pressure from new rivals including UberEats, DoorDash, and PostMates. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENVIRONMENT

Big beverage companies to invest $100m in recycling plastic bottles

Every year, an estimated 100 billion plastic bottles are produced in the United States, the bulk of which come from three of America’s biggest beverage companies: Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Keurig Dr. Pepper. The problem? Only one-third of those bottles get recycled; the rest end up in the trash. That bleak trend has persisted for more than a decade because of spotty collection, outdated processing facilities, and other issues, according to the American Beverage Association. Now, the three companies are trying to change that by investing $100 million to improve recycling collection and processing. They also plan to come out with new packaging next year reminding consumers to recycle. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Airbus sells 300 jets to Indian airline as Boeing struggles

Airbus SE won one of its biggest-ever contracts with a deal for 300 jets from Indian budget carrier IndiGo that’s worth more than $30 billion at sticker prices. The order for the A320neo narrow-body planes includes the latest XLR long-range variant and takes IndiGo’s order book for the family to 730 aircraft, it said in a statement Tuesday. The deal marks the latest victory for Airbus as rival Boeing Co. reels from the idling of its 737 Max after two fatal crashes in five months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GENDER

UK pay equity at a low

The UK gender pay gap shrank to a record low this year, even as men continued to out-earn women in the vast majority of occupations. Women were paid 17.3 percent less than male peers on average, compared with 17.8 percent last year, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The gap is partly explained by the fact that more women are in part-time work, where hourly wages are lower. For full-time workers, the differential was 8.9 percent. The data shines a light on how shifting work patterns and social roles are playing a part in defining people’s incomes. For those under the age of 40, the disparity for full-time employees is now close to zero. But when part-time workers are added, the pay gap for those aged 30-39 stands at over 10 percent. This coincides with an increase in women working part-time at this age because of increasing child care responsibilities, the ONS said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FINANCE

More companies helping employees repay student debt

Americans collectively owe nearly $1.5 trillion in student loans — more than twice the total a decade ago. It’s a burden that weighs on millions of adults, shaping their life choices and often stunting their financial growth. Now a small but growing number of employers are stepping in to help. About 8 percent of employers offer student loan repayment assistance in 2019, according to the Society for Human Resource Management. That’s up from 4 percent in 2018 and 3 percent in 2015. Some experts anticipate more employers will add their own programs to help hire and hold on to a younger generation of workers that is more bogged down with debt than its predecessors and increasingly cites loan repayment assistance as a benefit they need to have. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalling nearly 320,000 vans, for a second time

Ford is recalling nearly 320,000 Transit full-size vans in North America for a second time because the drive shafts can fail, causing loss of power. The company says the recall covers the 2015 through 2017 model years. The drive shaft coupling can crack, and continued driving can cause the shaft to break free. In addition to power loss, a falling shaft can allow movement while in park if the parking brake isn’t on. The shaft also can damage brake and fuel lines. Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem. It’s the second recall for the same problem. Ford says it will replace the couplings every 40,000 miles until a final repair is developed. Dealers will do a permanent fix once parts are ready. — ASSOCIATED PRESS