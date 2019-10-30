Friday CONVENTION Network en Mass.

Mix with local black business owners highlighting their firms at this convention from Mass. Black Expo. Participants will have the chance to network with local officials, government procurement officers, and potential new customers. Friday, 11 a.m., to Saturday, 5:00 p.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Get it together

Learn how to form your own company at this workshop from BU/MIT Startup Law Clinic. This talk will cover topics such as choosing between an LLC or corporation and tax issues. Friday, noon to 1 p.m., Martin Trust Center, 1 Amherst St., The Garage, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

The art of leadership

Explore what it means to be in charge at this panel discussion from BostonSpeaks. Prominent local business leaders will share their experiences. There will be opportunities to network. Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SYMPOSIUM

Scientific startups

Consider the state of scientific entrepreneurship in Latin America at this two-day conference from Harvard University. This year’s symposium will feature scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers discussing how scientific ventures can create economic change. Friday, 4:30 p.m., to Saturday, 7:00 p.m., Harvard University, Yenching Auditorium, 2 Dignity Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

