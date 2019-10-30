O’Brien’s daughter, Linda Good, returned to the dealership where O’Brien had leased the vehicle and asked the dealer to take back the SUV and waive thousands of dollars in charges that are normally imposed when a lease is ended early. After all, the SUV had less than 1,000 miles on it, and it was less than a year since O’Brien had leased it.

But his health quickly deteriorated, and within months he could no longer drive, with little prospect of ever getting back on the road.

About a year ago, Tom O’Brien, at age 94, signed a 39-month lease on a new Chevrolet Trax SUV.

There was no suggestion that O’Brien had misunderstood the deal he had made with Copeland Chevrolet in Brockton. A World War II veteran and retired Boston police detective, O’Brien could recount stories from the 1950s when I recently spoke to him at the assisted living facility in Brockton where he lives.

Good said her father’s mind “is still there,” though he has moments of forgetfulness and confusion.

Copeland firmly told Good there was nothing it could do for her father.

He was stuck with the lease, unless it could be renegotiated with GM Financial, the billion-dollar corporation that owned and leased O’Brien’s vehicle to him.

Good made repeated calls to GM Financial, but nothing came of it, and on Sep. 30 GM Financial repossessed the vehicle, about three months after Good stopped making the $207.16 monthly payments on the lease.

But her father remains on the hook for about $5,000 for terminating the lease early, by my calculations.

I believe both companies acted within their rights, but it still doesn’t sit well.

A misjudgment by an aged man — who, one could argue, should have been steered away from a long-term lease in the first place — will cost him thousands of dollars.

Tom O’Brien (front) with daughter Linda Good. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The “early termination liability” clause in the lease is quite intricate. GM Financial declined to help me with it, while broadly declining to comment on the record.

O’Brien’s daughter said she isn’t sure how much her father faces in early termination charges, which depend on, among other things, GM’s sale of the SUV at auction. The amount owed by O’Brien gets reduced by the amount the vehicle sells for.

I used the “book value” of the vehicle, as listed by Kelley Blue Book, as a substitute for the auction price to come up with a back-of-the-envelope $5,000 cost for O’Brien.

Copeland, when questioned by me, pointed out it could not have stopped O’Brien from leasing the SUV even if it wanted to, because federal law prohibits discrimination in lending based on, among other factors, age — unless the person lacks the capacity to understand the transaction.

Copeland also argued that its hands were tied, because GM Financial controlled the lease.

True, but given the circumstances couldn’t Copeland have worked something out with GM Financial, its frequent close business associate, by assuming the lease or purchasing the vehicle from GM Financial, both of which are allowed under the lease?

Instead, Good was left to fend for herself with GM Financial.

And GM Financial was unswayed by O’Brien’s special circumstances. Its message: Read the lease. It’s a five-page document of very fine print best left to lawyers.

But what about doing something for a man who spent three years in the Navy in wartime, followed by 40 years as a police officer? Couldn’t GM Financial waive or reduce the termination charges?

Yeah, I know. It’s business. But couldn’t one of these companies do right by an old man who led a life of sustained public service?

That’s also good for business.

Dispute resolved

Bill O’Coin received a new chain saw on Oct. 23, courtesy of Husqvarna, the Swedish manufacturer.

The original one, a gift from his adult children, conked out last summer, well within the two-year warranty period.

Husqvarna originally sided with a local dealer who claimed O’Coin had damaged it; O’Coin insisted he had used it properly.

After I wrote a column, Husqvarna relented and promised to replace the $345 power tool.

O’Coin, 67, a retired department store manager from Leicester, told me the chain saw was shipped by Husqvarna to the dealer, City Power, with whom he had disagreed over why it had broken.

But there was no rancor. In fact, City Power had gone out of its way to accommodate him, he said, even setting up the chainsaw and adding fuel.

Sean P. Murphy can be reached at smurphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.