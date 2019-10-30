Boston’s hot real estate market has prompted a number of developers to tear down and build up. Now the Baker administration wants a piece of the action.

The administration on Wednesday unveiled plans to redevelop the state-owned Charles F. Hurley Building, at the edge of the old West End and Government Center, to open up a prime 3.25-acre site on the corner of Staniford and Cambridge streets. The deal could, at a minimum, fetch the state tens of millions of dollars.

The state would issue a ground lease to a development partner that would oversee the design, planning, and construction of a new office complex, with the likelihood of new ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces as well. The administration said it expects to identify a redeveloper within the next 18 to 24 months after putting the project out to bid. Construction could start as soon as three years from now. No changes are planned to the adjacent Erich Lindemann Mental Health Center.