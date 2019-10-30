Boston’s hot real estate market has prompted a number of developers to tear down and build up. Now the Baker administration wants a piece of the action.
The administration on Wednesday unveiled plans to redevelop the state-owned Charles F. Hurley Building, at the edge of the old West End and Government Center, to open up a prime 3.25-acre site on the corner of Staniford and Cambridge streets. The deal could, at a minimum, fetch the state tens of millions of dollars.
The state would issue a ground lease to a development partner that would oversee the design, planning, and construction of a new office complex, with the likelihood of new ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces as well. The administration said it expects to identify a redeveloper within the next 18 to 24 months after putting the project out to bid. Construction could start as soon as three years from now. No changes are planned to the adjacent Erich Lindemann Mental Health Center.
The Brutalist-style Hurley building is nearly 50 years old and requires extensive renovations that could cost as much as $200 million, according to the Baker administration. The current layout in the 327,000-square-foot building is inefficient, expensive to maintain, and not easily brought up to modern office standards, officials said. The developer would be expected to make a significant amount of space available to state employees in the project.
About 675 state employees occupy the building today. They work for several agencies, including the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and the Group Insurance Commission. The state will need to develop temporary, and in some cases, permanent relocation plans for these workers. But the Baker administration said all Hurley employees will remain in or close to Boston in a transit-accessible location.
Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.
