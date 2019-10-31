In addition to the upfront payment, Dicerna is eligible to receive up to $1.47 billion more if the collaboration with Roche reaches specified goals, as well as royalties on potential drug sales. Roche is one of the biggest drug companies in the world and is known in particular for a large portfolio of cancer medicines.

Dicerna, which went public in 2014, will receive that much upfront from Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to develop drugs to treat chronic hepatitis B. The liver infection afflicts more than 292 million people globally and kills more than 800,000 a year, according to the World Health Organization.

For the third time in little more than a year, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has signed a licensing deal with a big drug maker to develop medicines — this one worth at least $200 million to the Cambridge biotech.

“Roche is an ideal partner,” said Douglas Fambrough, Dicerna’s chief executive, of the deal announced Thursday. “They are globally very strong, and this is a global disorder.”

John Young, who oversees global infectious diseases for Roche, said the partnership “positions us well to develop a best-in-disease therapy to cure chronic HBV infection.”

The deal follows two others Dicerna made with big drug companies last October.



Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly agreed to pay Dicerna $100 million upfront and invest another $100 million in the biotech to work together on new medicines to treat heart disease, diabetes, chronic liver diseases and neurodegenerative disorders.

The same month, Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay Dicerna $22 million upfront to help develop two of Dicerna’s experimental drugs.

Dicerna is trying to develop medicines that rely on RNA interference, a Nobel Prize-winning technology that drug makers hope to use to turn off disease-causing genes.

RNA — or ribonucleic acid— is a molecule found in all cells. It acts as a messenger, carrying the DNA’s instructions to the cells for making the proteins that are essential for life. Scientists have long believed RNA to be a good therapeutic target in the treatment of illnesses.

RNA interference can be used to treat some genetic disorders as well as infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, Fambrough said.

Dicerna’s approach leads to “the targeted destruction of a single messenger RNA type and it doesn’t matter if that messenger RNA comes from a virus gene or one of the genes in the human genome,” he said.

Dicerna is growing quickly and has about 160 employees, more than double what it started the year with. It is moving from Cambridge to Lexington in a couple of weeks.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jsaltzman@globe.com